ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isom, KY

Dicie Ellen Profitt dies at 79

By Mountain Eagle Staff
themountaineagle.com
 2 days ago

Dicie Ellen Profitt, 79, died April 3 at her residence at Low Gap Branch. A daughter of the late Ellis Ed and Ruby Combs Sexton, she was a member of the Millstone Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving...

www.themountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
Financial World

Australian golf legend dies at 73!

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy