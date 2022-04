A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is now ready to receive tourists.Getting to Islas Marias, however, will be a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a five-hour boat ride in often choppy waters. But some people, like Beatriz Maldonado, are already imagining the voyage. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” — as a Mexican writer also confined there described it — she thought she would never see her mother again. Maldonado only spent one year of her six-year sentence there for drug and weapons possession, but...

