ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kacey Musgraves Nashville Home Has a Priceless Willie Nelson Relic Framed

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHZQf_0f7sJ9Wr00

Despite the obvious differences, Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson have many things in common. For instance, they’re both instantly-recognizable singers and top-notch songwriters. At the same time, they both have their roots in country music but refuse to be pigeonholed. For instance, one of Nelson’s best-loved albums, 1978’s Stardust is a collection of pop standards. Likewise, Musgraves weaves pop influence and production into her music. Her latest release Star-Crossed caused a stir due to its poppy sound. These similarities, among others, make it a little less surprising that these two musicians are friends.

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson bonded when they toured together back in 2014. Later, Nelson and Musgraves collaborated on the latter’s 2015 album Pageant Material as well as her 2019 release, A Very Kacey Christmas. Additionally, Musgraves and Nelson performed “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie together at the 2019 CMA Awards. Later that night, they hit Music City and partied into the wee hours of the morning.

Along with the professional similarities and collaborations, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves share one other thing in common. They both enjoy smoking a little reefer from time to time. That brings us to the incredible Willie Nelson relic that Musgraves keeps in her Nashville home.

Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Joint Rolled by Willie Nelson in Her House

https://youtu.be/-zkOLKMiX9c?t=147

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside Kacey Musgraves's Serene Nashville Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest (https://youtu.be/-zkOLKMiX9c?t=147)

Recently, Kacey Musgraves gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Nashville home. While doing so, she showed off her eclectic collection of antiques, crystals, estate sale finds, and personal mementos. At one point, she shows them a massive half-smoked joint in a frame.

Kacey Musgraves showed the publication the relic and said, “I’ve got a framed joint from Willie Nelson.” Jokingly, she added, “That’s going to stay there unless I have to break it, in case of emergency.”

However, Kacey Musgraves isn’t keeping the Willie Nelson-rolled hog leg just because it’s Willie’s weed. Instead, she said the story behind it is what makes it special. Nelson gave it to her while the two were on tour back in 2014. “He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him, then he said, ‘Save the rest for another time,’ and I did,” she told Architectural Digest.

So, from the outside looking in, it can be a little funny that Kacey Musgraves has a framed joint from Willie Nelson. However, if you look at it for what it really is, it’s a sweet memento from a huge moment in the young singer-songwriter’s road to fame.

Like most country music fans and artists, Musgraves was a fan of Nelson before they worked together. So, touring with the outlaw country legend was a big deal for her. That massive joint on the wall is a reminder of a time when she not only worked with the icon but also spent time bonding with him.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Willie Nelson
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relic#Cma Awards#Stardust#Pageant Material#House
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Stepsons Adjusting to Farm Life

Blake Shelton has eased into the job of being a stepfather quite easily, but teaching his three boys how to adjust to farm life has been a harder task. As the 45-year-old singer shared during an exclusive chat with People, his stepsons, whom wife Gwen Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale, were born and raised in Hollywood. And they’ve grown accustomed to city life. So when they first visited Shelton’s 1,300 acre Oklahoma ranch, they didn’t know what to do with themselves, particularly the two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy