Kacey Musgraves Nashville Home Has a Priceless Willie Nelson Relic Framed

Despite the obvious differences, Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson have many things in common. For instance, they’re both instantly-recognizable singers and top-notch songwriters. At the same time, they both have their roots in country music but refuse to be pigeonholed. For instance, one of Nelson’s best-loved albums, 1978’s Stardust is a collection of pop standards. Likewise, Musgraves weaves pop influence and production into her music. Her latest release Star-Crossed caused a stir due to its poppy sound. These similarities, among others, make it a little less surprising that these two musicians are friends.

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson bonded when they toured together back in 2014. Later, Nelson and Musgraves collaborated on the latter’s 2015 album Pageant Material as well as her 2019 release, A Very Kacey Christmas. Additionally, Musgraves and Nelson performed “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie together at the 2019 CMA Awards. Later that night, they hit Music City and partied into the wee hours of the morning.

Along with the professional similarities and collaborations, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves share one other thing in common. They both enjoy smoking a little reefer from time to time. That brings us to the incredible Willie Nelson relic that Musgraves keeps in her Nashville home.

Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Joint Rolled by Willie Nelson in Her House

Recently, Kacey Musgraves gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Nashville home. While doing so, she showed off her eclectic collection of antiques, crystals, estate sale finds, and personal mementos. At one point, she shows them a massive half-smoked joint in a frame.

Kacey Musgraves showed the publication the relic and said, “I’ve got a framed joint from Willie Nelson.” Jokingly, she added, “That’s going to stay there unless I have to break it, in case of emergency.”

However, Kacey Musgraves isn’t keeping the Willie Nelson-rolled hog leg just because it’s Willie’s weed. Instead, she said the story behind it is what makes it special. Nelson gave it to her while the two were on tour back in 2014. “He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him, then he said, ‘Save the rest for another time,’ and I did,” she told Architectural Digest.

So, from the outside looking in, it can be a little funny that Kacey Musgraves has a framed joint from Willie Nelson. However, if you look at it for what it really is, it’s a sweet memento from a huge moment in the young singer-songwriter’s road to fame.

Like most country music fans and artists, Musgraves was a fan of Nelson before they worked together. So, touring with the outlaw country legend was a big deal for her. That massive joint on the wall is a reminder of a time when she not only worked with the icon but also spent time bonding with him.