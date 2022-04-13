ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA, SpaceX set April launch date for Crew-4 mission

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yn6v_0f7sJ5zx00
NASA, SpaceX set April launch date for Crew-4 mission (SpaceX/NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX now are targeting Saturday, April 23 for the launch of its Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station.

The launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 5:26 a.m. EDT.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said the change will allow teams time to complete pre-launch processing for Crew-4 following the launch of Axiom Mission 1 on April 8.

NASA said the move also allows consecutive launch backups on Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25.

Crew-4 will carry NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti to the ISS for a science research mission.

This will be the first flight for this particular crew dragon capsule aboard a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Amazon buys almost every spare rocket launch not operated by SpaceX for the next five years in a $10 BILLION bid to get its Kuiper satellite internet constellation off the ground

Amazon has secured 83 rocket launches over the next five years, including from Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin. The goal is for Amazon to get its Project Kuiper satellite broadband network off the ground as quickly as possible, allowing it to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

NASA to restart fueling test of SLS rocket, with key modifications

NASA will resume its efforts to complete a key fueling test of the Space Launch System rocket on Tuesday. The space agency has decided to modify this test, however, due to a problem with a check valve on the rocket's upper stage that leads to a pressurized helium bottle. The valve was found to be stuck last week and will need to be replaced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA extends its Ingenuity helicopter mission to scout an ancient delta on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Incredible NASA Photo Captures International Space Station Passing Over Massive SLS Rocket

In this 30-second exposure the International Space Station is seen as it passes over NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Friday, April 8, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team prepares for the next attempt of the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Onboard the space station are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer; and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev, and Denis Matveev as part of Expedition 67.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Iss#Cox Media Group
Digital Trends

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter sets new flight records on Mars

NASA’s space helicopter has set two new flight records on Mars. During what the mission team described as Ingenuity’s “most ambitious flight” among its 25 trips to date, the 4-pound, 19-inch-high helicopter flew a distance of 2,324.2 feet (708.4 meters), smashing its previous record of 2,072.8 feet (631.8 meters) by 251.4 feet (76.6 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy