NASA, SpaceX set April launch date for Crew-4 mission (SpaceX/NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX now are targeting Saturday, April 23 for the launch of its Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station.

The launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 5:26 a.m. EDT.

Officials said the change will allow teams time to complete pre-launch processing for Crew-4 following the launch of Axiom Mission 1 on April 8.

NASA said the move also allows consecutive launch backups on Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25.

Crew-4 will carry NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti to the ISS for a science research mission.

This will be the first flight for this particular crew dragon capsule aboard a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket.

