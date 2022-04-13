Millie Frazier succumbs at 89

Millie Cox Merchant was born on May 24, 1928 in Clarksburg, WV. On February 5, 2022 at the age of 93, surrounded by family, God called her home as she peacefully slept. She was the 9th child of 10 children born to the late Matilda Johnson Cox, widow of Wade Cox. Millie was a 1946 graduate of Kelly Miller High School, was third in her senior class. After being a stay at home Mom with her first 4 children she attended Fairmont State College pursing and earning a BS in Nursing and was offered a position as a pediatric assistant for Dr(s) Hall & Marks. After working 13 years here, she accepted a position at United Hospital Center working in the departments of Obstetrics/Labor & Delivery, Neo-Natal and Patient Care. While working 17 years at UHC, she went back to Fairmont State College and earned her BA degree with a minor in psychology in 1985. During her employment at UHC she had the honor of being named “Nurse of the Month” and in later years presented a plague in “Recognition & Appreciation of Dedicated Service at UHC”. She retired from UHC after 30 years of service. Millie was the first black to serve on the Board of Directors for Family Services of Harrison and Marion Counties in Clarksburg, WV. She worked 3 years giving play therapy to troubled children from broken homes. She served as a member on the Board of Directors for the Black Heritage Festival. In addition, she served as a long standing member in the IBPOE WV State Elks Association, Tri-State Council and Monongahela Valley Past Daughter Ruler Council of WV. She was also a member in the health department of the IBPOE of the World as Directress of the Purple Cross Nurses. In 2009, she was placed in the WV All Black Schools Sports & Academic Hall of Fame. And In 2014, she was inducted in to the Kelly Miller Hall of Fame in Clarksburg, WV. She grew up as a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served at a young age as secretary of Sunday school. In later years as Sunday school teacher, president of the senior choir and a member of the usher board. When she moved to Columbus, OH three years ago, she enjoyed attending services at Vineyard Columbus. Millie was the widow of the late James Merchant, Sr., a Clarksburg area educator and local Art Center President. He passed away in 1988. She is also preceded in death by son Derek Merchant (in 2006), and 3 infant grandchildren. She leaves behind 5 adult children: Pheon (David) Gardner of Columbus, OH; Kevin “Dave” (Chris) Merchant of St Albans, WV; James (Melinda) Merchant, Jr. of Columbus, OH; Linel Merchant of Clarksburg, WV; and Thea Merchant of Columbus, OH. She served as guardian to two of her late sister’s children Michael (Penny) Cox of Columbus, OH; Robin (Fred) Satterfield of Clarksburg, WV. She has 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Service to be held at 11am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bridgeport Conference Center – Charles Pointe, 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, WV.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 24 DAYS AGO