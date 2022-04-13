ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Nine semi trucks blow over on I-35 in Minnesota due to strong winds

By KTTC Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: According to Minnesota State Patrol, nine semi trucks blew over due to strong winds on I-35. The crashes were reported around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened near mile marker...

