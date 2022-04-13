ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

10 Biggest Mistakes Remote Workers Make

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 2 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic brought change to traditional office jobs with more workers working from home, either full-time or part-time. This offered some a more flexible schedule and no commute — two perks that many didn’t want to give up. A lot was learned about remote work in the past two years, and those learnings came from some common mistakes.

Yes, a remote job has plenty of positive attributes, but it could also have downsides. If you’re a remote worker or thinking about going remote, here are the biggest mistakes to watch out for (and try not to make).

Here are 4 strategies the 1% use to deal with inflation.

Bad workspace set up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJuLN_0f7sHkyn00 stokkete/Adobe

The couch with a lap desk or the kitchen table might not be the best place to work every day. A bad set-up may become a factor in not completing your work properly, acquiring back pains, or increased disorganization.

Investing in a good desk and chair, and having a dedicated area to organize could help get you through each day with more ease. If your home is limited on space and you’re using your dining table to work, try to create a place where your laptop and notebooks “rest” when your work hours are complete. This could help you truly unplug from your job after you've put in your hours.

Creating too many distractions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJFXt_0f7sHkyn00 vchalup/Adobe

You may think it’s great to work from home so you can do your laundry or wash your dishes during the workday. But while the temptation to fold towels while listening in on meetings might be great, staying focused is advisable. It not only could make you a better employee, but could also help you get your tasks done quickly so you can sign off sooner in the evening.

Working in pajamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207WAZ_0f7sHkyn00 TheVisualsYouNeed/Adobe

It might be nice to not have to work in business clothes while at home, but pajamas may be a little too casual for remote work. There’s something about getting dressed for the day that may help you perform better at your job.

You don’t have to wear a suit at your desk at home, but changing out of the clothes you slept in is often a good idea. With the uptick in remote work, loungewear became a big thing. It’s a great merging of the coziness of pajamas and the crispness of basics — a good choice if you crave comfort but may need to have a video call with clients during the day.

Pro tip: Remote work can help you save money on things like commuting and daily lunches out. You may want to consider using some of that saved cash to purchase some comfortable but professional clothes for your work days.

Forgetting co-worker connections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOpYg_0f7sHkyn00 ASDF/Adobe

One of the drawbacks of working remotely is not being able to see those you work with in person on a regular basis. In fact, according to a recent FinanceBuzz survey, almost half of the respondents said it was harder to build relationships with co-workers when working remotely. Those relationships are sometimes vital for quality of work, understanding each other, and working together well.

You could put some time into cultivating those relationships outside of work hours. Perhaps you could invite local team members over for a barbecue or party. Plan a happy hour — either in person or remotely — to have time to socialize outside of work time. If you are geographically far from your teammates, you could send each person a food sampler and try these things together during a video call get-together.

No boundaries on work hours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o1EZ_0f7sHkyn00 eggeeggjiew/Adobe

When working in an office, looking at a clock seems to be routine. And if most workers complete their day at the same time, people leaving is the ultimate signal that the day is done. That doesn’t always exist when you’re working remotely, and you may find yourself working outside your typical work hours.

Having clear boundaries on your work hours, and then sticking to those boundaries, isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it. Think about turning off your work phone after a certain time or setting an away message on your email to reinforce to co-workers, clients, and yourself that you have a clear break between professional and personal hours.

Multitasking too much

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIvd7_0f7sHkyn00 kreus/Adobe

Working from home might mean you can multitask better compared to if you were in an office. Perhaps you’re able to answer emails while on a conference call or juggle several projects at once without distractions — something that may have proved more challenging in a traditional office.

There is such a thing as too much multitasking, however, and that’s counterproductive. Trying to find the right balance may help you focus on the pressing tasks and get the most out of your workday.

No routine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cY488_0f7sHkyn00 Andrey Popov/Adobe

Scrambling around from assignment to assignment without a routine doesn’t work well at any job, but the issue could be harder to manage when working remotely. If you want to stand out as a remote employee, creating a daily routine may be a good option for you.

Your co-workers or supervisors could rely on you more knowing that you’re at your desk at a particular hour or signed on and ready to work. It also can help you budget your time throughout the day to complete tasks within a deadline. And a good routine might improve your mental health and help you sleep better, so you’re more alert at work.

Unreliable WiFi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwAtQ_0f7sHkyn00 Chaay_tee/Adobe

Communicating with colleagues while working remotely can be challenging sometimes, but those issues could be made worse by a bad WiFi connection. You may not want to be known on your team as the person who can’t be understood because of a spotty internet or your phone calls dropping. Instead, think about upgrading your smartphone service or internet speed to stay on top of work.

Pro tip: If you’re working on how to save money , check with your employer to see if they have an employee discount for phone or internet service that you could share with your provider. The costs of these services may also be factored in when you do your taxes.

Forgetting conference call manners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqFF7_0f7sHkyn00 Jacob Lund/Adobe

There is often a different energy when you’re on a remote call from the office versus when you are home. But basic conference call manners can go a long way toward having a professional reputation with your virtual co-workers.

Remember to mute your microphone to cut down on background noise and have a presentable appearance if you’re going to be on a video call, including being mindful of potential background distractions.

Not adapting to technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnYw3_0f7sHkyn00 Asier/Adobe

One of the ways that working from home can be successful for a company is if their team is on the same page — and the same platforms. Creating avenues for communication could be a sign you’re at one of the best jobs, where priority is placed on proper connections.

That means using programs like Slack or Microsoft Teams to stay in touch while doing projects or weighing in on the daily workload. It also might include task manager programs or project management tools that allow all team members to follow the flow of assignments from inception to deadline.

Not understanding these programs, or willingly shunning them, could not only affect your ability to complete your work, but may also have a negative impact on co-workers who are trying to follow along to get things done.

Bottom line

Work-from-home jobs may be a good way to make money or benefit from things such as no commute and working in your own space. But it can also be difficult to adjust to what is expected of you outside an office environment.

Take a look at your office set up, daily routine, and how you approach your job to see if there are ways you can avoid potential mistakes common when working remotely. Consult with your co-workers for their tips on how they manage their days. Sharing insights with each other may help you stay connected and create better remote work habits.

More from FinanceBuzz:

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

How Much Social Security Will I Get?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Social...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FinanceBuzz

10 Simple Steps To Take if You Want To Become a Millionaire

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Smartphone#Mental Health#Stokkete Adobe
Eye On Annapolis

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid in Job Interviews

So you have finally ended your long and tedious process of surfing employment websites and looking for that perfect job at various Maryland job fairs, and here it is – your long-awaited interview invitation. No matter what it is, a face-to-face conversation with a recruiter or a group stage with five more people competing with you, you will always have higher chances to get an offer if you know how to behave well.
JOBS
WCAX

As offices reopen, remote workers increasingly in demand

Does Vermont have enough eating disorder treatment for youth?. Some clinicians and people struggling with disordered eating say no. How hospitals are battling health care worker burnout. Updated: 4 hours ago. Burnout from the coronavirus pandemic has led to hospital staff shortages nationwide. Here's how one hospital group is addressing...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
Costco
Apartment Therapy

6 Tips and Tricks I Used to Make My Apartment More ADHD-Friendly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After making New Year resolutions this year, I realized I wanted to make living with ADHD easier for myself — and that would mean reorganizing my apartment. I’m a full-time freelance creative and I live with a roommate in a small, two-bedroom apartment. The apartment functions as both a workspace and living space. For folks like me with ADHD, environments are extensions of the mind, so I wanted my space to better suit the way my brain works.
MENTAL HEALTH
Eater

The Future of the Food Industry, According to the People Who Know It Best

Though the pandemic has battered the restaurant industry and the food industry at large, the need for better and fairer systems in restaurants, food businesses, and food media predates the labor and supply chain issues we now all struggle with. Will the inequities in cultural and gender representation in the food industry, laid bare by the pandemic, arrive at resolutions? Are the seismic shifts in response to cultural appropriation and labor shortages truly going to be long-lasting? Will the changes we have made so far at restaurants — in order to be more sustainable — stick? Does the future contain hope? If so, what does hope look like?
AGRICULTURE
FinanceBuzz

Remote Work is Enticing But It Might Not Be for You: Here's Why

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. For...
JOBS
Rolling Stone

12 Tips to Help ‘Future-Proof’ Your Business in Today’s Uncertain World

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In business, often the only thing that is certain is uncertainty. You never know if your product will sell or if you’ll make enough money to last another year or if being an entrepreneur is really your true calling.
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

Are Those Dreaded Resort Fees Going Away? (And Why It Matters)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Have...
TRAVEL
FinanceBuzz

6 Extraordinary Flying Experiences You Can Buy With Airline Points

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
LIFESTYLE
FinanceBuzz

Does Its Upcoming Stock Split Make Amazon a Smart Investment?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Amazon...
STOCKS
FinanceBuzz

16 Unique Airbnbs That Remote Workers Should Book Right Now

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 Simple Ways to Cut Fees on Food Delivery Apps

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Food...
CELL PHONES
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

44
Followers
469
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy