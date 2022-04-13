ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County officials hear requests on spending federal funds

By Jef Rietsma
 2 days ago

Handling a task not as simple as it might seem, St. Joseph County officials are weighing several requests as they move forward with deciding how to spend nearly $12 million in federally issued funds.

During their executive committee meeting Tuesday, commissioners fielded requests from various county officials in hopes their proposal makes the cut. St. Joseph County last year received a one-time payment of $11.8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Commissioners are taking a careful approach toward how the money will be spent. They have already agreed to allocate $4 million toward budget stabilization, $4 million to restoration of the courts building and $2 million on capital improvements.

One million dollars of the remaining $1.8 million has been earmarked to external funding, while the balance has no specific category.

County administrator Teresa Doehring explained the purpose of Tuesday’s requests.

“These items were on our capital list that got pulled off to look at using ARFA dollars for, (and) there were also some requests, some things that had been sitting out there for a long time that we just didn’t feel like we had the funds to move forward with,” Doehring said.

Equalization director Josh Simmons explained the benefit of an online, visual program called Eagleview Oblique Imagery. He said it incorporates aerial photography that captures structures on the ground at a 45-degree angle.

“You can actually spin around a house or a building and capture every angle of it, which is really nice for us,” he said. “We’re trying to go out and do appraisals but sometimes people don’t let us on to their property.”

He said the imagery can measure building heights and widths, distances between structures, and even measure square footage of parking lots, for example. He said it is a tool for internal use only and information it collects is not available to the public.

The $200,000 cost includes two aerial flights and can be paid over a three-year period. Simmons explained the benefit of a feature called Change Finder.

“They do an outline of all the buildings when they originally do this, and then when they re-fly it, they look at it again and they can highlight any new construction that has taken place that people may or may not have let the local units know about,” he said.

Police, fire and emergency management personnel would also benefit from the program, Simmons said.

If the county OK’s the purchase, aerial work would be conducted next spring and a follow-up flight would take place in 2028.

Commissioners were intrigued by the service. Simmons, however, was asked to inquire with neighboring counties about their interest in purchasing the service and perhaps getting a bulk discount.

Simmons said the county has until October to commit to the project in order for aerial work to take place next spring.

Emergency Services Director Erin Goff asked for a mobile-command center and a tow vehicle. Goff said she is working with county grant writer James Hissong to potentially secure grant money toward the purchase of a new mobile-command center.

“We have a mobile-command trailer right now. It is 19 1/2 years old. We have kept it in wonderful condition … but looking forward to the next 20 years, it’s about time for something new,” she said, noting the unit is heavy and has some roof leaks. “We take it out to the different scenes but it is often the only restroom available for people working long-term scenes and things like that.”

The unit is also used for special events, significant incidents and interviews with witnesses, for example, she said.

Regarding a new tow vehicle, Goff said the sheriff’s department currently has four different trailers that require a powerful and reliable tow vehicle. She said a new tow vehicle would replace a 19-year-old vehicle.

Goff said she has a lead on a $48,000 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 featuring an industrial tow package.

Next, county clerk Lindsay Oswald said the clerk’s office is in need of a niche service that preserves documents.

“We have documents that I’m responsible for maintaining in perpetuity, out of the general fund, by the way, and (the documents) are liquifying,” she said, noting some of the frail documents in question are 100 years old. “We can’t just let this go. They’re getting worse; we can actually rub the ink of some of them now.”

The company Oswald would like to work with collects, transports and follows through on the preservation process before returning the documents.

The service is $126,000 and conducted by the only company in the country to offer such a service, Oswald said.

Meanwhile, Doehring said the county is in need of a building and grounds vehicle. The current vehicle is a 1992 pickup that should be replaced. A Silverado 2500 Crew Cab being eyed by the county is available for $33,000.

Also, Doehring said the county needs an additional fleet car for use by various county staff members. It currently has a Chevy Equinox but is in great demand and heavily used by an equalization appraiser. When available, the car is also used by personnel from the IT department, Juvenile Day Treatment Center and Veteran’s Affairs.

Doehring said the county used to have about five old police cars for such use, but they were often unreliable.

“I feel like this would be the time … we don’t put a lot of miles on these things, so it’s going to last us a long time,” she said.

Doehring said the county has a chance to buy a Chevy Traverse SUV for $26,000.

County commissioners will take the requests under advisement and likely render their decisions at Tuesday’s board meeting.

In a related matter, Doehring said the county will host an ARPA session for local governments at 7 p.m. April 21 at Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence in Three Rivers.

Doehring said officials from all local cities, villages and townships are invited to attend the input session, in which they can make requests for consideration by the county commission. In addition, an online survey is being prepared and will be available for the public to offer its input or ideas on what else the county should consider.

