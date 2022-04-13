Seventeen Los Angeles gangs involved in attacks on city's wealthiest: LAPD

M ore than a dozen gangs are behind a series of robberies aimed at Los Angeles's wealthiest populations, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department didn't specify which 17 gangs were involved in the robberies, though it alleged people affiliated with the Bloods and Crips were involved after five follow-home robberies were reported within a 48-hour window ending on Tuesday.

"In my 34 years in the LAPD, I have never seen this type of criminal behavior in such large groups coordinating to conduct attacks on unsuspecting citizens to take their property and/or vehicles,'' Capt. Jonathan Tippet said .

The robberies have primarily occurred in the West Bureau of Los Angeles, Tippet said. At least 50 occurred in the Hollywood area, 46 occurred in Wilshire, and 15 occurred in West Los Angeles. Robbers have fired shots in 23 of the incidents, shooting 13, and killing two.

Most of the gangs are based in South Los Angeles and are operating independently, Tippet said. Some of the gangs are not coordinating on the robberies because they are rivals, police said.

The robberies were part of a larger trend of "follow-home" robberies in which the thieves would rob someone shortly after leaving a high-end location such as a restaurant or nightclub, according to the LAPD Follow Home Robbery Task Force.

This sort of robbery was "almost unheard of" before 2021, Tippet said. The LAPD formed the Follow Home Robbery Task Force in November after observing a trend of similar crimes in September and October, when armed suspects coordinated to rob people of high-end vehicles and jewelry. The LAPD has encouraged residents not to wear jewelry in public to avoid possibly being targeted by these gangs.

Follow-home robberies have been on the rise over the last six months. There were 165 follow-home robberies in 2021, Tippet told the Los Angeles Times , and there have already been 56 in 2022.

Los Angeles's growing crime rate has affected its tourism industry and everyday conduct. LAPD Detective Jamie McBride told visitors not to visit the city last December because of its rising crime rates and safety concerns. Some have blamed the rising crime rate on District Attorney George Gascon's soft-on-criminals approach.

Representatives for the LAPD did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.