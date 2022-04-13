ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Better Stock-Split Buy: Tesla vs. GameStop

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Stock splits can be exciting events, right? They certainly draw attention to the splitting company, even if they don't necessarily move the stock price up.

Consider the fates of two would-be splitters, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) . Since announcing their respective share divisions in late March, the share prices of both have declined (GameStop by 13.2% and Tesla by 9.6%).

But softening share prices can often make companies more attractive. Let's see which of these contenders is the better buy opportunity right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQTw9_0f7sHOkv00

Image source: Getty Images.

A tale of two splitters

Tesla and GameStop aren't directly comparable as businesses, but they do share some similarities. Both have been criticized for the way they operate in the past and both have come close to bankruptcy at various points in their histories. The two companies are also the subject of constant, and sometimes frenzied, online discussion. This somewhat distorts the value of their stocks, as chatter and noise can knock a company's price around quite a bit.

Let's cut through the static and look at the fundamentals of the pair. Both operate in relatively high-cost and low-margin environments. Tesla cars require thousands of components, some rather expensive, and GameStop has to maintain a decent level of inventory and operate and staff brick-and-mortar stores. Earning a buck for the two companies, then, has been a challenge at times.

Electrifying growth for Tesla

Tesla is a recent arrival to the profit garage. Its bottom line has only recently been consistently in the black. It's managed to do this with a laser focus not only on EVs exclusively -- unlike slower-moving, auto-making competitors who are still beholden to the traditional internal-combustion engine -- but also because the "cool factor" is nicely baked into its vehicles. This is especially true with the popular, higher-end offerings such as the Model X SUV.

This is a business model expertly practiced by Apple , whose iPhone line of products is still the premium smartphone line of choice for many consumers after 15 years. The beauty of this approach is that quality premium products command higher prices and, all things being equal, produce higher margins for their makers. That was a key factor in Tesla's dramatic lurch into profitability.

This success is combined with heady top-line growth. People want to own next-generation cars and desire to own Teslas. Demand continues to be bodybuilder strong and has helped lift revenue higher. Tesla's full-year 2021 sales were nearly $54 billion, a sky-high 71% improvement year over year.

Is it game on or off for GameStop?

During the coronavirus pandemic, GameStop grew to prominence because of the many online denizens posting feverishly about the company. For a time (and still to some extent these days), it was the company that personified the new term "meme stocks," with the outcome of entire trading days dependent on the tone of online discussions.

This kicked off in late 2020 with the most famous short squeeze in recent history. The shorts were ultimately routed, and GameStop began the roller-coaster ride it's still on today.

To be blunt, it's not a good investment based on the business fundamentals. While GameStop hasn't done badly squeezing out sales growth (18% in full-year 2021) lately, it's a retail dinosaur that usually loses money. Over the past four years, its annual loss has ranged from just under $215 million to nearly $800 million. Zooming in, the past three quarters have seen the flailing company slide increasingly deeper into the red on the bottom line.

And the winner is...

In one corner, we have Tesla as the highest-profitable operator in a red-hot segment in which demand shows no sign of cooling. In the opposite corner stands wobbly GameStop, weakened by a legacy business model that's hard to succeed with today and tough to pivot from. The company's also not a hot prospect to excel with behind-the-trend ventures, such as its recently announced non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

I suppose some argument could be made in favor of GameStop being far cheaper on certain, highly selected valuations. The company's price-to-sales ratio, for instance, stands at less than two, while that of ever-expensive Tesla is a bloated 24-plus.

Then again, Tesla is a zeitgeist company with its best years in front of it. GameStop is a gossip-prone, volatile stock fronting a money-losing business.

There's no real competition here. Admittedly, Tesla's valuations give me pause to think and its top management is a bit flaky for my taste, but it's built a powerful brand and will continue to be a leader in its segment. The EV specialist is unhesitatingly my pick in this contest.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman owns Apple. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Stock#Tsla#Gme#Getty Images
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
177K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy