ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by Invictus Games’ hosts despite royal being the founder of sporting event

By Felicity Cross
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE Invictus Games seems to have distanced itself from its founder Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex created the event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014 but in publicity for the event this month, hosts Alex Jones and JJ Chalmers have avoided any mention of the royal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxcf9_0f7sHJLI00
Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry during his visit to the Netherlands in days Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSZlx_0f7sHJLI00
Prince Harry speaks with JJ Chalmers (left) and Jaco van Gass at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada Credit: PA

It comes after the royal family have distanced themselves from Harry and wife Meghan Markle after they quit the firm in January 2020.

And the Dutch royals seem to have also kept the Sussexes at arm's length - as Meghan and Harry won't be greeted with a royal reception.

Alex Jones says in an interview to promote the spectacle: “I think the beautiful thing about the Games is the way it has given our service men and women a chance to rebuild their lives after experiencing often traumatic events.

“The competitiveness is very important and is palpable when you watch the events, but underneath all that is an event that was created to give people who have lost hope focus and something to strive for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJku3_0f7sHJLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fddGD_0f7sHJLI00

"And that’s why, in my opinion, it’s the best sporting event out there.”

Strictly star JJ Chalmers competed in the Games in 2014 and will now host alongside Alex.

Again, he gushes about the competition without mention of Prince Harry.

JJ, who starred on Strictly in 2020, said: “There's something particularly special about the competition.

"It's not just about sport - it's about the stories of the athletes and the competitors there. It's something truly unique.”

The snub is a move away from previous close relations between Harry and the hosts - who were believed to be close pals.

The royal previously recorded a video message of support for JJ while he was competing on Strictly.

And JJ has said the Duke is “one of the key people who created one of the key catalysts in my recovery”.

Alex said she was “so sad” when Harry’s games were cancelled in 2020 during the pandemic.

This comes after bombshell news that the Sussexes WON'T be greeted with a red carpet or royal reception in The Hague - and will stay in a hotel rather than being hosted by the Dutch royals.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Princess Margriet will attend the seven-day Invictus Games for wounded soldiers at The Hague's Zuiderpark.

But there will be no official royal reception, audience, or red carpet for the couple.

The Dutch royal family are expected to attend the games but Harry and Meghan will not be staying at their palaces - and instead, they'll be staying in a hotel in The Hague.

Traditionally the Dutch royal family do host foreign royals - but this has not been extended to Meghan and Harry, a spokesperson confirmed.

ROYAL SNUB

It's believed the pair may be handed a 'VIP status' by Dutch police instead.

It comes as a spokesman for the Sussexes have confirmed that the pair will attend the first few days of the competition taking place from April 17 to 22 in The Hague.

The Queen is said to be "deeply hurt" Meghan and Harry have chosen to go to Holland over Prince Philip's memorial.

It will be Meghan's first trip out of America since Megxit - and the pair will be followed around by Netflix cameras.

But royal experts have claimed that this is a "snub" to the Queen - after they refused to attend Prince Philip's memorial just days ago.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 0207 782 4220 .

We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3qog_0f7sHJLI00
Prince Harry and Royal Marine veteran JJ Chalmers at Invictus Games Orlando 2016 Credit: Getty

Comments / 9

Sadie
1d ago

Their hubris is astounding! Harry may have promoted the games but did very little otherwise. Most of the time when Megan is with him it’s all about the photo-op and nothing else. They are usually gone within 20-30 minutes. Once they made such a public spectacle of themselves once they left the Royal Family, why are they surprised at others distancing from them. As he once stated…he’s just Harry now!

Reply
7
Lily Sullivan
14h ago

There only there so nutmeg can stay in the papers she was never in the papers or news till she married him.And she has made them both a joke

Reply
5
Blessed Be
19h ago

just because Harry stepped down doesn't mean the people he used to interact with needs to treat him differently.... Harry leaving is between him and his family not the whole world...

Reply(1)
4
Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Chalmers
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Alex Jones
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Recorded Her Message For Sons’ Future Wives? Princess Of Wales Reportedly Has Advice For Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Princess Diana reportedly recorded tapes for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a car accident in Paris. At the time, sources said that the Princess of Wales was being tailed by the paparazzi because they wanted to take photos of her and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. The accident made it impossible for Princess Diana to say goodbye to her sons, but she reportedly made a touching gesture five days before her demise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Invictus Games#Dutch
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Raised 'Red Flag' Concern About Recreating Queen, Prince Philip's Land Rover Commissioning Parade In Jamaica, Royal Biographer Robert Fiorito Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reluctant about the commissioning parade riding in Jamaica. Prince William and Kate Middleton received an intense backlash during their visit to Jamaica for recreating the Queen and Prince Philip's parade in a Land Rover. However, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly raised concern about it finding it a "red flag." But it was the host country that allegedly requested them to do it.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
390K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy