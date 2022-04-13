ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Foam spotted in Stark County not harmful, fire department says

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The foam that popped up in part of Stark County on Tuesday is not harmful for people or pets, the Jackson Township Fire Department said.

Residents in Jackson Township, Perry Township and Massillon reported “copious amounts of what were assumed to be soap suds.”

Environmental officials determined a source of the substance: a large tote of biodegradable material behind a business off of Hills and Dales Road NW.

The fire department said a problem with the valve released the contents into the soil. Recent rain pushed the it into the nearby creek and into the 12th Street-Sippo corridor.

The Jackson Township Fire Department emphasized no residents were in danger.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency contained the flow.

