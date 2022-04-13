Analogue Pocket review: As good as handheld gaming gets

We start today’s deals selection with amazing devices, as we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go getting great savings. You can currently purchase your new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $550 after scoring a $350 discount. These savings will come in two parts, as the first deal lets you pick up 22 percent savings that will translate to a $200 discount, which then get bumped up to $350 thanks to $150 savings applied at checkout. This will be able to get you a new laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

