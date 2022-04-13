ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

ISP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Post of the Indiana State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened late Tuesday night on West Orland Road near Crooked Lake, Steuben County, claiming the life of a Fremont man. Indiana State Police...

