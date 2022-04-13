ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Slow down: Speed cameras activated near six more schools in Providence

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

School-zone speed cameras have been activated at six more locations in Providence, according to the Providence Police Department.

Initially, speeding drivers will receive warnings. Starting June 6, speeders will receive a summons, according to the police.

The six cameras, which were activated Wednesday, are in addition to 14 existing camera locations, according to the police.

More: No more warnings: East Providence speed cameras now generate $50 tickets

Here are the new locations: Plainfield Street (Laurel Hill Annex School); 773 Chalkstone Avenue (Nathaniel Greene Middle School); Hope Street (Hope High School); Mount Pleasant Avenue (Mount Pleasant High School); Bridgham Street (Providence Career and Technical Academy); and Branch Avenue (E-Cubed Academy).

More: RI bill would ban 'aggressive honking' by drivers. Would that violate free speech?

The cameras operate on all school days from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Vehicles operating 11 mph or more over the 20 mph speed limit will automatically be issued a violation, according to the police. Fines are $50.

