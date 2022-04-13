ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hemp, marijuana advocates push back against Youngkin crackdown

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHemp advocates and civil rights activists pushed back Tuesday against a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to crack down on marijuana and popular edibles known as “Delta-8.” They say the proposal is an assault on farmers and businesses and harkens back to the decades-old “War on...

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
Kait 8

Push to legalize recreational marijuana continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push for recreational pot in the natural state. Multiple proposals are battling it out for voter signatures. One organization said it is going to resubmit an initiative to gain more momentum for 2024. Signatures are important to qualify for a spot on the ballot. Melissa...
ARKANSAS STATE
CNET

Where Is Marijuana Legal? State Laws and Federal Cannabis Legislation

Days after the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which eliminates federal criminal penalties for cannabis and requires courts to expunge convictions of nonviolent marijuana offenders, the Congressional Cannabis Caucus announced Republican Rep. Brian Mast as its newest co-chair. The MORE Act passed the House 220-204, mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
KTUL

Bill aims to crackdown on medical marijuana business with crypto technology

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a plethora of Oklahoma bills looking to regulate the medical marijuana industry, but that could all change very soon. Rep. Justin Humphrey proposed a bill that would use the technology that cryptocurrency is based on to create a banking system for dispensaries to use with the state. It has now passed in the House.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
#Hemp#Marijuana Laws#Legal Weed#Legislature#House#Republicans#Virginians
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE

