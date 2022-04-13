ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Canyon City, AZ

1 person dead after being hit by multiple vehicles near Sunset Point (Black Canyon City, AZ)

 2 days ago

On Tuesday, one person was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles near Sunset Point.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on southbound lanes of Interstate 17. The early reports showed that a man was behaving irrationally while travelling on a southbound greyhound bus [...]

April 13, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

