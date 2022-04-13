ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Morning Bag Skate: 4-13-22

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. RECAPS: Kings 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) Derek King says he would “make some adjustments” to the Blackhawks scheme if he returns as coach (Tribune) Blackhawks stress communication, quicker switches in effort to...

