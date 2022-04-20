ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff Series

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have a tough first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon, a series that could very well go the distance. If it does, the Celtics and the Nets will be playing each other into May.

As is usually the case with the NBA’s opening round, the series is pretty stretched out. Here is the full schedule for the Celtics-Nets first-round matchup:

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30pm in Boston
Game 2: Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm in Boston
Game 3: Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm in Brooklyn
Game 4: Monday, April 25 at 7pm in Brooklyn
Game 5: Wednesday, April 27 at TBD in Boston*
Game 6: Friday, April 29 at TBD in Brooklyn*
Game 7: Sunday, May 1 at TBD in Boston*

* If Necessary

That’s a whole lot of waiting for both teams. Given the Celtics haven’t played since Sunday, April 10, they’ll have played only one game over a 10-day stretch by the time Game 2 arrives. Hopefully that won’t throw them out of the rhythm they’ve been in since January.

The one benefit of such a long, drawn-out series is that it increases the potential for injured center Robert Williams to return late in the set. He underwent meniscus surgery on March 30, and was given a 4-6 week window to return. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not rule Williams out for the first round last week, hinting that he could return on the early end of that timeline. If all goes well, Williams could potentially be back for Game 7 — if necessary.

Boston won three of its four games against Brooklyn during the regular season.

Celtics’ Robert Williams ‘Close To Return,’ Could Play As Soon As Game 3 Vs. Nets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics already own a 2-0 lead in their series against the Brooklyn Nets. They may be getting a huge piece back, to boot. Center Robert Williams, who hasn’t played since March 27 due to a knee injury, is “close” to returning to the floor, according to Shams Charania. Charania reported that Williams could play as soon as Game 3 on Saturday or Game 4 on Monday, and that the Celtics will be monitoring Williams on a day-to-day basis. Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4...
BOSTON, MA
