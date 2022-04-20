Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have a tough first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon, a series that could very well go the distance. If it does, the Celtics and the Nets will be playing each other into May.

As is usually the case with the NBA’s opening round, the series is pretty stretched out. Here is the full schedule for the Celtics-Nets first-round matchup:

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30pm in Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm in Boston

Game 3: Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm in Brooklyn

Game 4: Monday, April 25 at 7pm in Brooklyn

Game 5: Wednesday, April 27 at TBD in Boston*

Game 6: Friday, April 29 at TBD in Brooklyn*

Game 7: Sunday, May 1 at TBD in Boston*

* If Necessary

That’s a whole lot of waiting for both teams. Given the Celtics haven’t played since Sunday, April 10, they’ll have played only one game over a 10-day stretch by the time Game 2 arrives. Hopefully that won’t throw them out of the rhythm they’ve been in since January.

The one benefit of such a long, drawn-out series is that it increases the potential for injured center Robert Williams to return late in the set. He underwent meniscus surgery on March 30, and was given a 4-6 week window to return. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not rule Williams out for the first round last week, hinting that he could return on the early end of that timeline. If all goes well, Williams could potentially be back for Game 7 — if necessary.

Boston won three of its four games against Brooklyn during the regular season.