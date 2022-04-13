ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherborn, MA

Sweet Meadow Farm In Sherborn Helps People Overcome Fear Of Animals

By Levan Reid
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfxLl_0f7sF7Kt00

SHERBORN (CBS) – A local farm is helping people who may be nervous around animals overcome their fears. At Sweet Meadow Farm in Sherborn they are using horse riding and all their animals to help people move forward.

“When you’re a little bit nervous and you’ve never been on a horse and you get on, the horse can sense that. We have what we like to call babysitter horses. Our horses are great for kids and adults who have never ridden because they are called confidence boosters,” Julie Tofte of Sweet Meadow Farm told WBZ-TV.

She loves the farm.

“It’s great to be able to wake up every day and do what you love, so it’s a lot of work, but when you love what you do, you don’t really work,” Tofte said.

I trusted her with the various animals she has here, hanging out with a wallaby, feeding a very large turtle, putting bows on a pig and taking pictures with an emu.

This farm is breaking down walls and the family business is about to get bigger

“It’s a family-run business, three generations, and soon to be four generations,” Tofte said.

For more information, visit the farm’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

How To Help Your Kid Overcome Their Fear of the Dark

As parents of four young children who have each struggled with a fear of the dark, my wife and I are no strangers to middle-of-the-night interruptions, pleas to "leave the light on," and requests to climb in bed with Mom and Dad. It's not easy on anyone but we've learned...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Sherborn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

LILLY – Lilly is a 1-year-old housebroken female pit bull mix. She is great on a leash, knows how to sit on command and gets along great with other dogs and kids. She would prefer to be in an active home with a fenced-in yard. FOXY – Foxy is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Horse#Equestrian#Meadow#Sweet Meadow Farm#Wbz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pottsville Republican Herald

Making sweet syrup at Burke’s Maple Farm

In February when most people see better days ahead, Lisa and Dennis Burke see the potential in the trees on their Maple Sugar Farm in Fell Township. They harvest the sap and reduce it to candy, creams and yes, syrup. Hear how they started the farm and see how the sap is collected and processed.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy