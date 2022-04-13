ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security guard, 57, accused of spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin 'after sending CCTV and letters containing details of officials to Russian military attache' will stand trial in February

By William Cole For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A security guard accused of spying for Russia at the British embassy in Berlin will stand trial in February next year, a court heard.

David Smith, 57, allegedly collected information 'useful to the Russian state' and sending a letter to Russian military attache containing details of embassy officials.

The Scot was arrested at his home in Potsdam near Berlin last August and was extradited back to the UK from Germany last week.

Smith denied nine offences under the Official Secrets Acts 1911, between October 2020 and August 2021, when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court last week.

David Smith, 57, who is alleged to have collected information 'useful to the Russian state' and sending a letter to Russian military attache will stand trial at the Old Bailey in February next year

Wearing jeans and a light blue polo Smith appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link today from HMP Belmarsh and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Mr Justice Sweeney said a trial would take place from February 13 next year at the Old Bailey.

Alistair Richardson, prosecuting, said: 'We understand that a trial date has been identified likely to be in February next year at this court.'

The charges allege Smith 'attempted to communicate' by letter with 'General Major Sergey Chukhurov, the Russian military attache based out of the Russian Embassy, Berlin'.

The Scot was arrested at his home in Potsdam near Berlin last August and was extradited back to the UK from Germany last week. Pictured: Smith was arrested by German police at his apartment in Potsdam on August 10 last year

The material 'contained details about the activities, identities, addresses and telephone numbers of various members of Her Majesty's Civil Service.'

Smith is also accused of collecting material classified as secret, including unauthorised copies of documents, a SIM packaging and CCTV footage.

Scotland Yard has said the nine charges relate to 'the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state'.

Mr Justice Sweeney said a trial would take place from February 13 next year at the Old Bailey. Smith denies all nine offences under the Official Secrets Acts 1911

The government requested his extradition at the end of last year but Smith and his lawyer challenged the case.

The extradition request was granted by the state court of Brandenburg earlier this month.

Mr Justice Sweeney remanded Smith in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 August and fixed his four-week trial for 13 February next year.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 29.

Smith, originally from Paisley, Scotland, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Acts 1911.

