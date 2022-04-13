Ukraine-Russia war LIVE – Brit volunteer ‘Johnny’ captured by Putin’s evil soldiers as Mariupol faces bloody last stand

A HERO Brit has been captured by Vladimir Putin's evil Russian soldiers while fighting for Ukraine in Mariupol.

Aiden Aslin, 27, known on the battlefield as 'Jonny', was a care worker in the UK before heading to Ukraine to defend locals from marauding Russian forces who are raping, looting and massacring citizens.

But this week he contacted friends and family to reveal his unit had run out of food and ammo, saying "It's been 48 days. We tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces."

Aiden's mum Ang added: "I love my son, he is my hero - they put up one hell of a fight."

He is now likely to be used by Vladimir Putin's murderous regime for propaganda, but there is some hope Aiden may eventually be released as part of a prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters are putting up a hellish last stand in tunnels under an abandoned Stalingrad-esque steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces close in on the besieged port city.

Experts say the fall of Mariupol, is inevitable but holdouts in their underground bases hope to make conquering the Sea of Azov port as hard as possible for the attackers.

Follow our Russia-Ukraine live blog below for up-to-the-minute updates...

Putin: Russia to seek an alternative to European energy market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that Moscow will be looking into alternative markets for its energy exports after Western capitals sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Since Moscow’s troops moved into its pro-Western neighbour on February 24, Russia has faced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions, including embargoes on its energy exports.

“We have all the resources and opportunities to quickly find alternative solutions,” Putin said during a televised government meeting on the development of the Russian Arctic.

“As for Russian oil, gas and coal — we can increase their consumption on the domestic market… and also increase the supply of energy resources to other parts of the world, where they are really needed,” Putin added.

UN says humanitarian ceasefire not possible at present

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment.

Guterres sent UN aid chief Martin Griffiths to Russia and Ukraine recently to see if a humanitarian truce could be agreed.

UK-based flagmakers selling out of Ukraine flags due to surge in demand

UK-based flagmakers are selling out of Ukraine flags due to a surge in demand following Russia's invasion.

The UK has been showing support for the people of the embattled country by parading the Ukrainian flag outside homes, shops, hotels and high streets.

However, the flags are becoming increasingly hard to come by after a surge in demand, with multiple UK flag websites constantly selling out.

The company Flagmakers, based in Chesterfield, has sold nearly 400 flags in the past two months. One employee said: "I've been here eight years and never sold a single one before this all started.

"We sold out within days when the war began and now we are constantly making them to order."

The biggest buyers are councils and hotels, the company said.

The Flag Shop, also based in Chesterfield, has also experienced an extremely high demand from all over the country.

As well as the standard Ukraine flag, the firm said it is also manufacturing custom made flags with messages of support.

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Russia claims Ukraine dragging out peace talks

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Kyiv of dragging out peace talks with Moscow as it pursues its military campaign.

Speaking at her weekly briefing, spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that talks between the two sides were continuing in an online format.

Brit fighting in Mariupol 'left with no choice but to surrender' (2/2)

Brit fighter in Mariupol Aiden Aslin previously fought two tours with the Kurdish YPG group in Syria against so-called Islamic State between 2015 and 2016.

It comes as Russia claimed more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in Mariupol - although Ukraine has said the city is still standing despite bitter fighting and shelling which has left the encircled city in ruins.

Mariupol's mayor said about 21,000 civilians had been killed with another 100,000 awaiting evacuation.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych did not comment on the alleged mass surrender, but said in a post on Twitter that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to link up with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of a "risky manoeuvre".

Brit fighting in Mariupol 'left with no choice but to surrender' (1/2)

A British man fighting in Ukraine has told of having "no choice but to surrender" to Russian forces after running out of food and ammunition, it has been is reported.

Aiden Aslin, originally from Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire, joined the Ukrainian marines in 2018 and had been fighting with his unit in the besieged south eastern city of Mariupol.

In comments first posted on his Twitter account, which is run by a friend of Mr Aslin, on April 12 he said: "It's been 48 days, we tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces.

"We have no food and no ammunition.

"It's been a pleasure everyone - I hope this war ends soon."

The account administrator said the comments had been published after "direct consultation with his family".

Speaking to the BBC, his mother Ang Wood said her son told her he had no choice but to lay down arms.

Pictured: Inside the ruins of destroyed Mariupol theatre

A RUSSIAN soldier patrols the ruins of Mariupol’s theatre where up to 300 sheltering civilians were killed.

The blitzed building was shown off by the invaders during a tour of the charred city.

Moscow sought to blame Ukraine’s forces for last month’s strike

France's Le Pen wants closer NATO-Russia links, no Frexit

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that once the Russia-Ukraine war is over, she will propose closer links between NATO and Russia.

She also said that she does not want France to leave the European Union and added that she would respect the Paris agreement on climate change if she were elected president.

The second round of the election is on April 24. Le Pen came second behind President Emmanuel Macron in the first round and polling firms put her closely behind Macron for the second round.

Czech Republic reopens its embassy in Kyiv

The Czech Republic has reopened its embassy in Kyiv, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"It is one of many steps expressing our support for Ukraine. Czechia has and always will stand behind Ukraine," the ministry said on Twitter

Uk targets separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine with sanctions

The UK is sanctioning 178 individuals who are deemed to be "propping-up the illegal breakaway regions" in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced.

The Foreign Office has long planned to focus on those behind the Russian-backed so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and Ms Truss said the shelling of a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk had spurred the Government into action.

The sanctions are being co-ordinated with the European Union, the Foreign Office said.

Russia has refocused its military efforts in recent weeks as Russian president Vladimir Putin looks, according to Western intelligence, to mount an offensive on the Donbas region following a failed attack on Kyiv.

The Foreign Secretary said: "In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people.

"We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war."

Russia says US 'making efforts to distort situation'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it categorically disagreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as 'genocide'.

Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first time.

"We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters."

This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times," Peskov said.

Kremlin says Biden's 'genocide' comments 'unacceptable'

The Kremlin has blasted Joe Biden's 'genocide' comments as "unacceptable" this afternoon.

"We categorically disagree and consider unacceptable any attempt to distort the situation in this way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Thank you for reading my coverage today. I'll now be passing the blog to Joe Gamp who's got you covered until 10pm tonight.

If you’re just joining the Russia-Ukraine blog, or want a refresher on the news today, here’s the latest:

Russia’s defence ministry said that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupol

Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman said he had no information on such a surrender

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said in televised remarks that more than 100,000 people remained in the city awaiting evacuation

At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleh Synegubov said

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said it was not possible to open any humanitarian corridors today

Russia said that claims by the United States and Ukraine that its forces could use chemical weapons were disinformation because Moscow destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017

U.S. President Biden said for the first time that Russia’s invasion amounts to genocide

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an adviser to the Polish leader said

Russian President Putin reappeared after a rare public silence to say the invasion was a “noble” cause and that peace talks had reached a dead end

Russia plans ‘victory day’ carnival parade in Mariupol

According to the aid of Mariupol’s mayor, Petro Andryushchenko, Russia may be planning a “Victory Day parade” in the devastated Ukrainian port city, has said on Telegram.

He said Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, whom is in charge of Russian troops in Mariupol, was ordered “to clear a part of the city’s central district of rubble and dead bodies to ensure that a parade can be held on 9 May”.

“Judging from the whole array of data, the occupiers are planning to hold a ‘victory carnival’ in Mariupol in case their ‘special operation’ is successful,” Andryushchenko has said.

He added: “The good news is that there are no vehicles or people in the city to carry out such events.”

Putin: Russia to seek alternative to European energy market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that Moscow will be looking into alternative markets for its energy exports after Western capitals sanctioned Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Since Moscow’s troops moved into its pro-Western neighbour on February 24, Russia has faced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions, including embargoes on its energy exports.

“We have all the resources and opportunities to quickly find alternative solutions,” Putin said during a televised government meeting on the development of the Russian Arctic.

“As for Russian oil, gas and coal — we can increase their consumption on the domestic market… and also increase the supply of energy resources to other parts of the world, where they are really needed,” Putin added.

Heads of four eastern European countries travel to Kyiv

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said they are heading to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Estonian president Alar Karis tweeted: “We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelensky.”

The other presidents on the trip are: Polish president Andrzej Duda, Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda, and Latvia’s Egils Levits.

Russian embassy in Bosnia warns of destabilization

The Russian embassy in Bosnia today criticised the suspension of a Bosnian-Serb property law and warned of potential destabilization in the tense Balkan country unless the decision by the top international official is revoked.

The embassy in a statement carried by local media reiterated that Moscow does not recognise German diplomat Christian Schmidt as the head of the U.N. Office of the High Representative in Bosnia – and considers his moves illegitimate.

The Russian comments highlight a dispute with the West over policies in the volatile Balkans where Moscow has sought to increase its historic sway. With war raging in Ukraine, there have been fears of tensions soaring in the Balkans as well.

Schmidt on Tuesday suspended the law that the semi-autonomous Bosnian Serb region passed in February, and which declares that the property used by local public authorities belongs to the Republika Srpska entity.

The law is seen as part of the Serb drive in Bosnia to gain as much independence as possible.

Bosnia also has a Bosniak-Croat entity, along with joint, central institutions designed to keep the country together after its 1992-95 war.

UK sanctions 206 more Russian entities

The UK’s foreign office has just announced that another 206 Russian individuals and businesses have been added to the sanctions list.

Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been captured by Ukrainian forces, is among those who have seen their assets frozen.

Another high-profile person is Russian oil magnate and head of LUKOIL, Vagit Alekperov.

German economic institutes faces sharp recession if Russian gas cut off

Germany would face a sharp recession if gas supplies from Russia are suddenly cut off, the country’s leading economic institutes said today, and the government said the war in Ukraine poses “substantial risks” for Europe’s largest economy.

A sudden stop in Russian energy supplies would slow economic growth to 1.9% this year and result in a contraction of 2.2% in 2023, they said.

“If gas supplies were to be cut off, the German economy would undergo a sharp recession,” said Stefan Kooths, vice president and research director business cycles and growth at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Fugitive Putin ally arrested

Ukraine says it has arrested fugitive pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is seen as President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally.

Ukraine’s security service SBU posted a photo which shows Mr Medvedchuk in handcuffs and wearing Ukrainian military fatigues.

He had been under house arrest in the capital of Kyiv on suspicion of treason. However, he escaped soon after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Mr Medvedchuk, 67, denies wrongdoing.

In his nightly video address to the nation on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to exchange Mr Medvedchuk for Ukrainian “boys and girls who are now in Russian captivity”.

He earlier wrote on Facebook that Mr Medvedchuk had been arrested after a “special operation” by the SBU.

The security service said in a statement: “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You may have been hiding from justice lately. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage.

“But will it help you escape punishment? Not at all! Shackles are waiting for you and same goes for traitors to Ukraine like you.”

Credit: Reuters

Credit: AFP

France seizes £20 BILLION worth of Russian Oligarch assets

France has seized more than £20billion-worth of cash and property belonging to Russian oligarchs including Roman Abramovich in response to the Ukraine War.

The incredible figure was confirmed by Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris today, as it confirmed that 12 properties belonging to former Chelsea Football Club owner were among the assets frozen.

“They include homes, superyachts and helicopters, and add up to well over 25 billion euros,” said a ministerial source.

“There are 33 properties that have been frozen, including a dozen belonging to Roman Abramovich.

“It is all part of the programme of sanctions being brought against the Russian Federation in response to its invasion of Ukraine.”

Freezing property assets mean they cannot be sold or used for rental income, the source explained.

Symbols reveal Putin’s ‘plan to kill hundreds of civilians’

CHILLING symbols reveal Vladimir Putin plans to kill hundreds of civilians and then blame Ukraine for the war, a whistleblower has claimed.

A secret service source in Moscow warned the Russian President’s sinister plans include a major “false flag” attack in border areas of Russia.

The hit which will cause the “deaths of hundreds of civilians” will be later “blamed on Ukrainians” and “internal enemies”.

According to the source, the attacks will be against “Z” and “V” war symbols which are to be painted in the coming days on prominent residential buildings.

The signs will be daubed on the walls of buildings in apartment blocks-local authorities in Russia have the right to place slogans on residential buildings.

Explosions in blocks of flats could cause “hundreds of civilian victims”, the whistleblower, purportedly an FSB insider said.

Zelensky: ‘We’ll find Russian troops involved in violent crimes’

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that his country would find all Russian’s involved in crimes against his civilians – such as rape.

In his latest video message last night, the president said: “There is more and more evidence and other official data of the investigation about the terrible crimes of the occupiers in those areas where, unfortunately, they were able to enter.”

He contined: “About the inhuman cruelty of the Russian military towards women and children. About multiple rapes.

“Not all serial rapists reached the level of cruelty that Russian soldiers did. Of course, we will establish the full truth about all these monsters. No matter how much time and effort it would take, we will find everyone.

“And let [Viktor] Medvedchuk be a good example for you. Even the former oligarch did not escape. Let alone much simpler criminals from the Russian hinterland. We will get everyone.”

Seven killed & 22 wounded by shelling in Kharkiv region

At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleh Synegubov said today, reported Reuters.

In an online post, he said a 2-year-old boy was among those killed in the 53 artillery or rocket strikes he said Russian forces had carried out in the past day in the region.

Reuters have not independently verify the information.

And, Russia denies targeting civilians.