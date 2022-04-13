ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Dallas, Hickory by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Camden, MO
County
Camden County, MO
County
Hickory County, MO
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MCINTOSH...WEST CENTRAL MUSKOGEE AND EAST CENTRAL OKMULGEE COUNTIES At 1016 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morris, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Morris Boynton... Council Hill Wainwright... Hitchita Eram This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 259 and 262. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for eastern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mammoth Spring, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocahontas... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Maynard Ravenden Springs... Attica Mammoth Spring State Park... Dalton Armstrong... Brakebill Middlebrook... Warm Springs Ingram... Saddler Falls Eleven Point... Wirth Hamil... Stokes Elm Store... Brockett MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 132 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CREEK MAYES OKMULGEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, MCALESTER, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Smith, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Smith; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Smith, De Kalb, northeastern Rutherford, southeastern Wilson and northern Cannon Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, the public reported pea size hail with a strong thunderstorm over Murfreesboro, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Smithville, Watertown, Gordonsville, Walterhill, Hickman, Alexandria, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Center Hill Lake, Edgar Evans State Park, Milton, Readyville and Cedars Of Lebanon State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 254 and 265. Interstate 24 between mile markers 72 and 85. Interstate 840 between mile markers 52 and 58. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Lawrence; Lewis; Madison; McNairy; Perry; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MADISON MCNAIRY PERRY WAYNE
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCORN BENTON COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mississippi A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

