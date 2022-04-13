ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Rudiger's future to accelerate in the coming week after Chelsea's Champions League exit with Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United interested in signing the defender who is out of contract this summer

The future of Antonio Rudiger will accelerate in the next seven days following Chelsea’s heartbreaking Champions League exit.

The Germany defender was inspirational in the Blues' stirring comeback against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, even scoring in the 3-2 loss in Spain.

Ironically, Real Madrid, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are among the overseas clubs with a serious interest in Rudiger.

The future of Antonio Rudiger is set to accelerate after Chelsea's Champions League exit

Manchester United have also expressed an interest, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommending the centre-back as a summer signing.

Barcelona held talks with the player’s representatives last month.

With Chelsea’s European exit now confirmed, overseas clubs are expected to intensify their efforts to persuade Rudiger that he should sign for them when his contract expires this summer.

Real Madrid are just one of a number of Europe's top teams that are keen on the defender
Manchester United have expressed interest with Ralf Rangnick recommending the defender

That process will ramp up over the coming days.

Rudiger has emerged as one of the leaders of Thomas Tuchel’s side since the head coach’s arrival in January 2021.

His performances and influence at Stamford Bridge has the caught the eye of European’s elite clubs.

With Chelsea in a state of flux owing to the club’s pending sale, the Blues are currently powerless to prevent Rudiger from leaving.

Chelsea are currently unable to sign Rudiger to a new deal due to owner Roman Abramovich's sanctioning though the new regime will likely look to tie the German to a new contract

They had entered talks over a new deal, and there had been some optimism that an extension would be possible prior to owner Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

But those plans are on the back burner until new owners take over at Chelsea, although it is largely inevitable that the new regime will look to tie Rudiger down to new terms as a matter of urgency.

Rudiger will unquestionably be one of the summer’s most sought after Bosman transfers - and following a season where he’s been widely recognised as one of Europe’s most consistent defenders he will be one of the close season’s hottest properties.

