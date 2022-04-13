Illinois woman sentenced for Trumbull Co. drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Illinois woman who was convicted in October of having four kilos of cocaine in a car she was driving was sentenced Tuesday to almost four years in federal prison.

Tashe Goins, 32, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on one count of possession to distribute cocaine.

Goins was convicted in October by a jury. She was set to be sentenced Jan. 26 but the sentencing was continued until Tuesday.

The charge stems from a June 16, 2020, traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Braceville when troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over a car Goins was driving for a lane violation.

Goins told the trooper she was on her way to Pittsburgh from Chicago, according to an affidavit in the case.

A police dog was brought in and detected an odor of narcotics, the affidavit said. Troopers searched the car and found the cocaine in a suitcase in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Judge Lioi earler in the case had denied a suppression motion by Goins’ attorney and also denied a motion in December to overturn Goins’ conviction.

Federal prosecutors said Goins told troopers in an initial interview that she was being paid $1,000 to transport a package from Chicago to Pennsylvania, and a federal Drug Enforcement Agency agent testified during her trial that is common practice among drug traffickers.

