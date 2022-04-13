ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — announced for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan comes off the court after a win over the Spurs on Feb. 14, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The first-round playoff schedule is set for the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls versus the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The best-of-seven series will start at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT. Games 1, 2 and 3 also will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.

Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):

  • Game 1 on Sunday: Bulls at Bucks, 5:30 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCH)
  • Game 2 on Wednesday: Bulls at Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCH)
  • Game 3 on April 22: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC-7, NBCSCH)
  • Game 4 on April 24: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC-7)
  • Game 5 on April 27: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
  • Game 6 on April 29: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
  • Game 7 on May 1: Bulls at Bucks, TBD

The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.

The Bulls were 1-14 this season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.

