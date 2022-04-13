ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid win their CAS appeal after UEFA ordered them to partially close the Wanda Metropolitano for their Champions League showdown with Man City over video footage of fans appearing to perform Nazi salutes at the Etihad last week

By Oliver Salt, Mike Keegan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sport have suspended UEFA's ruling for Atletico Madrid to close part of their stadium for Wednesday's Champions League return clash with Manchester City after fans performed Nazi salutes at the first leg.

UEFA ordered the Spanish club to ensure at least 5,000 seats in the home section would not be filled for their crucial quarter-final second leg against Pep Guardiola's side at the 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

European football's governing body delivered the punishment after video footage emerged of Atletico supporters appearing to make Nazi salutes last Tuesday at the Etihad, where Kevin de Bruyne earned City a narrow 1-0 win in the opening fixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDFen_0f7sAkjK00
The Court of Arbitration for Sport have suspended UEFA's ruling for Atletico Madrid to close part of their stadium against Man City

After launching an investigation into the incident, UEFA's appeals body announced the penalty on Monday and told the club they will face a 'partial closure' for 'the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters'.

However, Atletico followed that up by submitting an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who have now agreed to suspend UEFA's partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

The club posted on Twitter: 'TAS granted our request and suspended the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano; all members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight's game will be able to access the stadium.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6AZA_0f7sAkjK00
Atletico fans were seen appearing to make Nazi salutes during last week's first leg at the Etihad

Atletico will therefore have a full house when City visit Madrid for the last-eight tie, although as part of UEFA's ruling they were also ordered to display a banner with the wording '#NoToRacism' and the UEFA logo on it before kick-off.

Around 2,100 of their supporters visited Manchester for last week's first leg, with some accused of spitting at City supporters and other reports claiming a steward was assaulted.

Diego Simeone's side need to overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

They head into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Mallorca in La Liga last weekend, while City were held to a 2-2 draw by Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ12s_0f7sAkjK00
But after appealing to CAS, Atletico will not have to partially close the Wanda Metropolitano

Comments / 0

