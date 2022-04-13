ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an ex-nanny & here’s how I found out all the family’s secrets – including how much mums drank

By Lydia Hawken
 2 days ago

WHETHER you've been one yourself or hired them for some extra help, there's no denying that nannies pretty much become part of the family.

And you know what they say about families? There's absolutely no secrets between them.

Former nanny Lola, 24, boasts over 138k TikTok followers Credit: tiktok/@lola.calistamon
The social media star revealed some of the funniest thing kids told her as a nanny Credit: tiktok/@lola.calistamon

As someone who has worked as a child-minder for the past six years, 24-year-old Lola Calistamon knows this to be true.

Speaking to 9Honey, the Australian TikTok star explained how the kids she's looked after have no filter when it comes to more personal topics.

She said: "Oh, I heard everything. Kids told me they overheard their parents yelling at each other about getting a divorce, or that Mummy and Daddy don't sleep in the same bed."

What's more, some of the youngsters Lola looked after - ranging from toddlers to teenagers - wouldn't think twice about talking about what their parents get up to in their spare time.

She continued: "I also had kids telling me how much their parents drank over the weekend."

Although older kids Lola worked with tended to be more reserved, the nanny says the younger ones were happy to deliver "truth bombs".

She added: "If they were aged three to six, I heard everything. If I was curious about something or asked a passing question, they would always tell me."

Another topic that would often crop up among younger kids was the issue of favourite children - and Lola says siblings would happily tell her which one their parents "preferred".

In a video on her TikTok, Lola said her job meant she was at "very different life stages" to some of her other friends in their early 20s.

She said: "They'll spill a liquid on them and be like, 'oh my god, it's going to stain' and I will be sitting there laughing because I'm literally constantly covered in vomit, food and spit-up."

Unsurprisingly, Lola says it was always emotional to say goodbye to kids - especially ones she'd looked after for years.

Although she always cried after her last shift with a family, the nanny says she took comfort in knowing they were well-looked after.

