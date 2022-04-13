ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish police arrest man in Sligo town after bodies of two men found

By Rory Carroll Ireland correspondent
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Flowers at the home of Aidan Moffitt, in Cartron, Sligo, after his body was found. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Irish police have made an arrest and warned about the danger of dating apps after the killing and mutilation of two men in separate attacks in County Sligo.

The Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his early 20s, on Wednesday in Sligo town after the discovery of two bodies, each with similar injuries.

Police urged people who use dating apps to obtain a facial image of the person they intend to meet to be wary of new accounts with few followers and few posts; to notify friends about their dating plans; and to be wary of food and drinks unless they can see the preparation.

Officers suspect both killings were linked and were investigating a possible link to a third attack last week in Sligo that left a man with serious facial injuries. At a press conference on Wednesday police appealed to any other victims of recent assaults in the area to come forward.

The first body discovered on Monday evening was that of Aidan Moffitt, 41, at his home in Cartron, just outside the town. A single man who lived alone, Moffitt had been repeatedly stabbed, leaving deep wounds. Police are investigating whether it was a hate crime motivated by homophobia.

Friends and neighbours paid tribute to Moffitt as a warm, witty, generous man. He had worked in financial services and was a branch secretary of the Fine Gael party. The taoiseach, Micheál Martin, expressed deep concern and condolences to the family.

The body of Michael Snee, 58, was discovered on Tuesday night at his home, just over a mile from the scene of the first killing. Snee was also single and lived alone.

Local police supported by an armed response unit swarmed a nearby area hours later, leading to the arrest. The arrested man being questioned at Sligo Garda station and can be detained for 24 hours.

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders,” said Ch Supt Aidan Glacken. “Gardaí are also investigating whether Michael and Aidan met their attacker online. Meeting people online is a normal activity. Meeting people online should be a safe activity. But as with any online activity everybody should be aware of personal safety advice, which we have provided on the Garda website .”

