Tottenham boss Antonio Conte ‘tested positive for coronavirus’ at weekend but expected to be in dugout for Brighton game

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ANOTNIO CONTE has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

The Tottenham boss returned a positive test over the weekend and is now distancing himself from the rest of the squad.

Conte tested positive for Covid at the weekend Credit: Getty

However, according to the Times, he is expected to be in the dugout for Spurs' crucial Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

He will also hold his pre-match press conference on Thursday as planned, however it will take place remotely instead of at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham will be hoping that the issue doesn't have an impact on their current form.

Last Saturday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa marked the club's fourth consecutive victory.

They are now sat in the Champions League positions, three points ahead of North London rivals Arsenal, who have a game-in-hand.

Spurs are also being chased by Manchester United and West Ham.

Both sides currently have 51 points - six less than the Lilywhites.

This isn't the first time that Tottenham have been hit by Covid this season.

In December, the club were forced to postpone a number of fixtures due to outbreaks.

Training sessions were also severely restricted.

They were even axed from the Europa Conference League as they could not field a team for their fixture against Rennes.

