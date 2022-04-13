ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Francis aide defends making Ukrainian woman march alongside Russian in Good Friday procession

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMOQi_0f7sALrH00

Ukraine has expressed its displeasure over the Vatican ’s decision to make a Ukrainian woman walk alongside a Russian carrying the cross together during a Good Friday procession presided over by the pope.

Reverend Antonio Spadaro, a close aide of Pope Francis , has defended the decision, telling the Italian state broadcaster Rai that the pope is “a pastor, not a politician”.

He added that the image of the two women carrying the cross together during the procession was upsetting “because they represent something that can’t be obtained” in Ukraine right now — “peace”.

Earlier, Ukrainian leaders including the country’s ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv had criticised the decision, demanding it be reconsidered amid Russia ’s continued aggression against Ukraine.

The annual “Way of the Cross” procession on Good Friday consists of the 14 stations of the cross, stages between the condemnation of Jesus to death and his burial.

The procession is customised so that those carrying the cross from one station to the other reflect world events. The women, both working together as nurses at a hospital in Rome, would be carrying the cross at the 13th station which commemorates Jesus being taken down from the cross after his death.

“I consider such an idea inopportune, ambiguous and such that it does not take into account the context of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of Ukraine’s Byzantine-rite Catholic Church.

The archbishop also decried the wording of a meditation which speaks of reconciliation and reconstruction after the bombings that will be read aloud as the two nurses clutch the cross.

"We want our life back as before. Why all of this? What wrong did we do? Why have you forsaken us? Why have you forsaken our peoples?" it reads.

Criticising the text as "incoherent and even offensive, especially in the context of the expected second, even bloodier attack of Russian troops on our cities and villages”, the archbishop asked the Vatican to review its decision.

He also received support of Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, who shared concerns about the procession plan, adding they were working with the Vatican on “trying to explain the difficulties of its realisation and possible consequences”.

On the other hand, when earlier interviewed on Italian state TV,  the nurses involved in the procession expressed their satisfaction with their roles and emphasised their friendship.

The pope did not mention the controversy on Wednesday during his public address, as he denounced “the armed aggression of these days” as “an outrage against God”.

He also pressed for a ceasefire to be observed in Ukraine this Easter Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Procession#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Vatican#Italian#Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
Country
Russia
SFGate

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official said the alliance's estimate...
MILITARY
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy