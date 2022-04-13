ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rQ1A_0f7s8rci00

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M.

Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police.

———

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month.

The assault happened on April 2nd, just after 2:00 a.m. at a convenience store on Des Moines’ east side, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The victim, a 48-year-old man, says he was violently assaulted in an unprovoked attack. The three men approached him in the bathroom, displayed a gun and beat him.

Tornado hits northern Iowa Tuesday night

Images of the three suspects and the vehicle in which they fled the scene have been released by police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7GGy_0f7s8rci00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7j8D_0f7s8rci00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1ir5_0f7s8rci00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bmah_0f7s8rci00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwpmO_0f7s8rci00

If you know who the suspects are, you can contact Des Moines Police at 515-237-1468 or an anonymous tip can be made to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

