ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for thrilling showdown in Women’s FA Cup semi-final

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5G1r_0f7s8A6p00

Two jugganauts of women’s football in Arsenal and Chelsea will come to blows once again in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

There is no love lost between the pair who have been jousting for the top of the Women’s Super League all season. The clubs also came up against one another in the delayed 20/21 FA Cup final in December.

The Blues came away with the trophy after a 3-0 drubbing of the Gunners at Wembley. A Fran Kirby goal and Sam Kerr brace gave Chelsea their first ever domestic treble and now the club have the opportunity to make more history.

There is added context to the tie with Chelsea hoping to send stalwart player Jonna Anderson off at the end of the season with more silverware. The defender is heading to Hammarby IF at the conclusion of the campaign after joining Chelsea in the 2017/18 season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are trying to keep hold of star striker Vivianne Miedema who has registered interest at multiple clubs including Champions League holders Barcelona. She has hinted silverware could be the key to get her to stay.

“In the coming weeks, I have to get a feel for the right club,” Miedema told Algemeen Dagblad . “The door for Arsenal is definitely not closed yet. I would like to win the Champions League.

“I want to get the most out of it. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while. The years that are coming now officially belong to me, I have to spend them somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

The WSL trophy is slipping away from Arsenal, the club are a point behind Chelsea with three rounds to go and so there’s added pressure for a trophy in the FA Cup. The Gunners are also out of the Champions League, as are Chelsea.

Whoever gets to the final out of Arsenal vs Chelsea will face the winner of the other semi involving West Ham and Manchester City.

Both semis are on the BBC with Sunday’s London clash on BBC Two with a 12.30pm kick-off, while the Hammers’ fixture against City is on BBC One on Saturday with a 12.15pm kick-off time.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
SkySports

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action after ugly scenes against Man City mar Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid could face UEFA action as a result of the series of flashpoints that marred their Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday night. The Spanish champions exited the competition after a 0-0 draw in the Wanda Metropolitano saw Man City secure a 1-0 aggregate victory, but clashes on the field and in the tunnel after the game between both sets of players overshadowed proceedings.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Sam Kerr
The US Sun

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – FA Cup semi-final: TV channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news

CHELSEA are looking to keep their last realistic hope of silverware this season alive as they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues looked like they had secured a miracle Champions League comeback against Real Madrid in midweek, before being bundled out of the competition by the brilliance of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Sean Dyche's Burnley first ceased to truly exist after their underwhelming Europa League exit to Olympiacos in 2018... he'll be remembered as an all-time great but losing the 'us against the world' feeling resulted in his exit

The end might have finally come on Friday but Sean Dyche's Burnley first ceased to truly exist in late August 2018. Two legs against Olympiacos turned the people who really matter inside a dressing room away from him. Not completely, but enough to contribute to a slow decline. Dyche loyalists,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane 'will REJECT the chance to join Manchester United this summer' after deciding to stay at Tottenham, as the former City target bides his time over his next move with two years left on his contract with Spurs

Harry Kane is reportedly set to turn down Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer. The England captain failed in his bid to leave Spurs last summer as he looked to join Manchester City to boost his chances of winning silverware. United, who are currently enduring a poor season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst hails West Ham's 'fantastic performance' after their emphatic Europa League quarter-final triumph at Lyon... as he urges David Moyes's side to go all the way

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst praised West Ham for their 'fantastic performance' after they triumphed over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side, drawing 1-1 from the first leg at the London Stadium last week, deservedly triumphed 3-0 in Lyon to all but silence the raucous home crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Soccer#Women S Fa Cup#The Women S Super League#The Champions League
The Independent

Lyon vs West Ham prediction: How will Europa League quarter-final play out?

West Ham’s Premier League form has been somewhat up and down as their Europa League run has continued to hot up over the last two months.David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at the weekend in what was a disappointing performance from his side.Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and build-upBut that will all be forgotten if they can go to France and beat Lyon to book their place in the semi-finals.A glamour tie against Barcelona could await them in the last four, so this promises to be a hugely enthralling contest against the struggling Ligue 1 side.Here’s...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel says confidence can be key for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Thomas Tuchel wants Ruben Loftus-Cheek to boost his confidence by finally realising his full rich potential at Chelsea.Loftus-Cheek has excelled in a hybrid role of wing-back and midfield in Chelsea’s wins at Southampton and Real Madrid.The 26-year-old is finally back to his best after lingering after-effects from his serious torn Achilles tendon in mid-2019.Loftus-Cheek has spent his full career at Chelsea but remains still to impose his full quality on the Stamford Bridge squad.The 10-cap star adapted quickly to a new role in the 6-0 win at Southampton and the 3-2 Champions League quarter-final second-leg victory at Madrid, where Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan stay two points clear of rivals Inter after both clubs claim victories

AC Milan kept their noses in front of city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Genoa on Friday.Inter’s 3-1 win at Spezia earlier in the day, which lifted them a point clear at the summit, had turned up the heat on Stefano Pioli’s men.However, a cool Rafael Leao volley from a superb Pierre Kalulu cross in the 11th minute gave Milan the lead against Genoa at San Siro, before Junior Messias netted from close range – after his initial effort was parried – to wrap up the three points for the hosts, who...
SOCCER
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Burnley sack long time manager Sean Dyche amid Premier League relegation battle

Following a massive win over Everton, it seemed like the Clarets had a chance to get out of the relegation zone before laying an egg versus Norwich City on Sunday losing 2-0 to drop to four points behind the Toffees. As the gap grows larger between the bottom three and that elusive 17th place in the Premier League, Burnley chairman Alan Pace was left with a tough decision to make and has decided to sack Sean Dyche.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Atlético Madrid host Manchester City at the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow looking to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the semi-finals.Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus resulted in a 2-2 draw for City against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityThe Belgian’s only goal was the difference in Manchester last Tuesday and gives Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 aggregate lead to take to Madrid.The winner of the tie will face either Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea or Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the semi-finals later this month.Here is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy