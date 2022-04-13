ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Reagan’s would-be assassin to play sold out NY concert

By Elizabeth Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ol26j_0f7s7vgt00

NEW YORK ( NewsNation ) —  John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, in Washington, is playing a sold-out concert in Brooklyn this summer. Hinckley plays guitar and sings.

Hinckley tweeted, “I’m very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8, Market Hotel in Brooklyn NY.”

Tickets for the show, at the hotel at 1140 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, were going for $20 but recently sold out , according to the website.

“You’re not gonna find this man on a Grammy stage anytime soon,” entertainment attorney Domenic Romano said Tuesday night during an appearance on NewsNatinon’s “Banfield.”

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

“The federal judge ruled that he’s a low risk for violence, not a high-risk to society, and so finally, the restrictions are coming off, as of June, and so he’ll be allowed to live his life,” Romano added.

Hinckley seriously injured Reagan, as well as three others, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from psychiatric care in 2016 and later started focusing on a music career.

His YouTube channel , which he started posting videos to in 2020, has more than 26,000 subscribers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Whatever happened to Fresno’s Cracker Barrel?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A noted absence in Fresno’s selection of restaurants is Tennesee’s own Cracker Barrel. Despite rumors that the restaurant would be arriving in Fresno, the 663 outlet chain operating in 45 states does not have a location in Fresno. For the time being, Central Valley residents need to travel outside of the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hinckley Jr.
Person
Ronald Reagan
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Why is a New York Yankees’ Employee Suing the Mayor of NYC?

Weeks after making the decision to allow professional athletes to play home games in New York City regardless of vaccination status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in hot water, once again. NYC Mayor Adams Facing Lawsuit from Yankees' Employee. Virginia Alleyne has filed a class-action lawsuit against New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Market Hotel#Newsnatinon#Banfield
YourCentralValley.com

COVID-19 vaccine requirement for California schools delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The COVID-19 vaccine requirements in California’s schools will be delayed until 2023, according to an announcement by the state’s Department of Public Health made Thursday. The move means a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students in the 2022-2023 school year will be implemented. State officials add that any requirements for students to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

A Person of Interest Has Been Identified in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 —...
BROOKLYN, NY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy