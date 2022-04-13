Family of man killed by police suing Montgomery County
By Maureen Umeh
fox5dc.com
2 days ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - The family of a Black man shot and killed by Montgomery County Police last summer is suing the County and the four officers involved in the incident. In the lawsuit, 21-year old Ryan LeRoux's parents say Ryan was experiencing a mental health crisis the night four Montgomery County...
