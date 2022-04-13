El Camino Homeless Organization ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns April 28

New this year: participants will select their bowl, then pick up meal for four on church patio

– El Camino Homeless Organization is holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 28, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero. New this year, participants will select their hand-crafted artisan bowl, and pick up a meal for four from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on the patio of ABC Church. Featuring soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries the meal is an easy way to provide dinner and support a good cause. Local celebrities come to greet and serve attendees. Each meal includes a choice of 15+ different soups and bread for a family of four and desserts too.

Tickets are available for purchase through the ECHO website at www.echoshelter.org/events-1 for a family meal serving four people with two artist bowls for $75 and an additional bowl is available for $25. Everyone is encouraged to participate to support ECHO and its mission of helping those facing homelessness in our community.

The participating restaurants this year are:

Street Side Ale House

Odyssey World Café

McPhee’s Grill

Caliwala

Wild Fields

Red Scooter Deli

Pacific Harvest Catering

Renee Family Resturant

Novo

Dans Grub Shack

Giovanni’s Fish Market

Vic’s Cafe

Pig Iron

Granite Ridge

Brian’s Bread

Back Porch Bakery

ECHO operates two safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management, and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provides ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 140 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, please visit our website at www.echoshelter.org.