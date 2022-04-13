ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

El Camino Homeless Organization ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns April 28

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
New this year: participants will select their bowl, then pick up meal for four on church patio

– El Camino Homeless Organization is holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 28, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero. New this year, participants will select their hand-crafted artisan bowl, and pick up a meal for four from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on the patio of ABC Church. Featuring soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries the meal is an easy way to provide dinner and support a good cause. Local celebrities come to greet and serve attendees. Each meal includes a choice of 15+ different soups and bread for a family of four and desserts too.

Tickets are available for purchase through the ECHO website at www.echoshelter.org/events-1 for a family meal serving four people with two artist bowls for $75 and an additional bowl is available for $25. Everyone is encouraged to participate to support ECHO and its mission of helping those facing homelessness in our community.

The participating restaurants this year are:

  • Street Side Ale House
  • Odyssey World Café
  • McPhee’s Grill
  • Caliwala
  • Wild Fields
  • Red Scooter Deli
  • Pacific Harvest Catering
  • Renee Family Resturant
  • Novo
  • Dans Grub Shack
  • Giovanni’s Fish Market
  • Vic’s Cafe
  • Pig Iron
  • Granite Ridge
  • Brian’s Bread
  • Back Porch Bakery

ECHO operates two safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management, and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provides ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 140 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, please visit our website at www.echoshelter.org.

Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hank

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week from Woods Humane Society North County is Hank. Hank is a big, fluffy guy that likes to play and hang out with people. He’s very vocal and spends a lot of time exploring the shelter. His previous human will tell...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Spring break camps offered at Centennial Park

– The City of Paso Robles Community Services Department will be hosting multiple spring break camps for kids at Centennial Park in Paso Robles, from April 18-22. Spring break week opportunities include: Youth Evolution Basketball, Youth Evolution Soccer, and Science-Dipity’s “Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle” STEM camp.
PASO ROBLES, CA
