Monmouth-Roseville's girls soccer team nabs first two wins in school history; Find out how

MONMOUTH – First, Monmouth-Roseville girls soccer coach Zach Statham had to wait through a pandemic. Then he had to wait through a tough second season.

But finally, Statham’s Titans have a win to their credit. In fact, they have two.

In Statham’s words, Mon-Rose's players “got the monkey off their backs” with a 6-2 victory over Quad City Christian on March 24, the historic first win for the program that was launched in 2020. M-R then doubled its win total its next time on the pitch, defeating East Peoria 4-2.

“The East Peoria game meant a little more,” said Statham, who also coaches the Titans’ boys team in the fall. “It was a very even game. We were down a goal two different times.”

On both occasions, Yoselim Hernandez evened the score, once late in the first half and then again early in the second. With about 25 minutes to play, Hernandez was headed toward the goal to potentially notch a hat trick – which would’ve been her second in as many games – but she was fouled outside the box. Vivi Serna came up from her sweeper spot to take the ensuing free kick, a 25-yard shot that found the back of the net for a 3-2 lead.

Five minutes later, Joceline Navarro-Raygoza scored a key insurance goal, booting home a left-footed shot off a corner kick scramble.

“We lost 1-0 to East Peoria last year,” said Statham. “The girls were really looking forward to this game and they were really excited afterward, which was fun to see. It was our first win in a 50-50 game, a game that could’ve gone either way. Hopefully, now we can get a few more of those.”

Last year, the Titans played a handful of such games, especially in the second half of the season. As they pursued the first win in school history, they had a trio of 1-0 defeats and a 2-1 loss. The Titans also had ties against Macomb and Galesburg.

Cancellations all around for Mon-Rose

The year before, M-R held its first official practice on March 2, gearing up for the program’s first-ever game on March 16. But on the same day as the opener, the 2020 season was halted – and eventually canceled entirely – due to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancellations have also become the norm this season, as the spring weather has been predominantly cold, wet and windy.

“It’s been crazy,” said Statham, who has 24 players on the roster. “You always have to deal with things like spring break vacations and prom this time of year, but this year the weather’s been crazy, too. We’ve had to have a lot of practices at Central (Intermediate School) in the gym and even in the cafeteria. It affects us more than some other (soccer) teams, because we have so many girls who are new to the sport or who’ve only played one year. Things like setting up walls and doing corner kicks, we’re a little behind where I’d want to be because we just haven’t had that much time outside.”

With so many cancellations, the Titans’ schedule will be top-heavy with action in the second half, including a make-up home game scheduled for Thursday against Rock Island. The slate features several more games that could be of the 50-50 variety, including a rematch with East Peoria, as well as two dates against Macomb and contests versus DePue/Hall and Canton.

“The biggest thing last year was that we had trouble scoring,” said Statham. “We only had six goals all year. This year, when we have the ball, we’re much more dangerous on the counterattack. Games are more up-and-down the field because we have the ball more.”

By the numbers

Hernandez leads the team with six goals and Navarro-Raygoza has three. Leslie Quintana has recorded assists in three different games for the 2-2-1 squad, checking in with four on the season, while Navarro-Raygoza has three.

Elizabeth Teyuco, Petronila Tomas, Brooke Kana and Serna have all recorded points for the Titans, while goalie Rosa Perez has racked up some big save totals, including 16 in a season-opening setback to Orion and 14 in the team’s other defeat against Peoria Christian.