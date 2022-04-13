NYPD focuses on search for person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting; $50,000 reward offered

Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the Brooklyn subway shooting.

The NYPD identified a person of interest in the Sunset Park shooting as a man named Frank James. Investigators stressed, however, that they do not know if James has any connection to the shooting.

Police tell News 12 that James has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia. Police are asking anyone who might know where he is to call police immediately.

Police say James is the person listed as the renter of the U-Haul they say was rented in Philadelphia. That U-Haul was recovered near Kings Highway and West 3rd Street Tuesday afternoon.

A key to the U-Haul was among the items found along with a gun, undetonated smoke grenades and a slew of other items on the subway train where the shooting happened.

Police sources say the NYPD may have a lead on where James is. News 12's Anthony Carlo is told a detective from every precinct in the city is being pulled, and on standby.

News conference video:

Police say the suspect fired at least 33 times. By the end of the incident, 10 people had gunshot wounds . Everything unfolded on board a Manhattan bound train.

The suspect got onto the train at Kings Highway, sitting in the second car of the train, police say.

LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn subway attack blog

As the train approached 36th Street from 59th Street, police say he took two canisters out of his bag and detonated them, sending smoke through the subway car, and opened fire.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with Black nationalist rhetoric, violent language and bigoted comments, some of them directed at other Black people. One, posted April 11, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed to change things.