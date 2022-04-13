ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD focuses on search for person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting; $50,000 reward offered

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmpfR_0f7s5BbF00

Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the Brooklyn subway shooting.

The NYPD identified a person of interest in the Sunset Park shooting as a man named Frank James. Investigators stressed, however, that they do not know if James has any connection to the shooting.

Police tell News 12 that James has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia. Police are asking anyone who might know where he is to call police immediately.

Police say James is the person listed as the renter of the U-Haul they say was rented in Philadelphia. That U-Haul was recovered near Kings Highway and West 3rd Street Tuesday afternoon.

A key to the U-Haul was among the items found along with a gun, undetonated smoke grenades and a slew of other items on the subway train where the shooting happened.

Police sources say the NYPD may have a lead on where James is. News 12's Anthony Carlo is told a detective from every precinct in the city is being pulled, and on standby.

News conference video:

Police say the suspect fired at least 33 times. By the end of the incident, 10 people had gunshot wounds . Everything unfolded on board a Manhattan bound train.

The suspect got onto the train at Kings Highway, sitting in the second car of the train, police say.

LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn subway attack blog

As the train approached 36th Street from 59th Street, police say he took two canisters out of his bag and detonated them, sending smoke through the subway car, and opened fire.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with Black nationalist rhetoric, violent language and bigoted comments, some of them directed at other Black people. One, posted April 11, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed to change things.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Wisconsin State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Judge orders teen accused in fatal Mount Vernon stabbing to remain in custody

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A Westchester County judge on Monday ordered the 15-year-old girl suspected in the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon to remain in custody.Members of the community gathered at city hall to mourn and heal. A rally in Green's memory was held just hours after her family attended the suspect's arraignment, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."Nobody deserves to die. Let our young people live up to their fullest potential," City Councilman Derrick Thompson said.People gathered to remember a special girl who had so much to look forward to.Now her mother, Lavern Gordon, faces the ultimate agony...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Subway#Black People#The U Haul
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
News 12

NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental truck possibly connected to the violence. A...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy