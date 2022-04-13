Maury Regional to host drug take-back event

Maury Regional Medical Center will host a free drug take-back event on April 30, a community service for the safe disposal of expired, unused or unneeded prescription drugs. The free event will be held in front of the MRMC Medical Office Building at 1222 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will feature a convenient drive-through disposal process. Staff members will be on hand to safely receive items from drivers in their vehicles. The service is free and anonymous with no information required.

“This event is a convenient opportunity for community members to dispose of medications in a safe manner,” said MRMC Security Director Michael Johnson. “If you have medications in your household that have expired or are not needed, we encourage you to bring them to this free disposal event.”

The secure disposal of medication is important for numerous safety and health reasons.

Medication should not be flushed down a toilet or tossed in the trash. In addition, medicines that are kept in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health indicates that most misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including medication taken from home medicine cabinets.

Only medications in pill or patch form should be brought to the upcoming event. The site cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. Items should be in their original container, if possible. On the day of the event, those wishing to drop-off medications can use the convenient drive-through process for quick and easy service.