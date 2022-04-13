ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7zfo_0f7s3m8Q00

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Three lottery tickets in New Jersey won the $50,000 third-tier prize each after matching four of the five balls and the Powerball for the Monday drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township, a ShopRite store in Middletown and a 7-Eleven in Sparta Township.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 11 are: 5-7-24-31-34 and the Powerball is 4. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $302,000,000 for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

11-year-old Bronx boy who vanished from home found safe

UPDATE: An 11-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday from his home in the Bronx was found safe, the NYPD said. ____________________________ THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) —  The NYPD was asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning to find a missing boy from the Bronx who is just 11 years old. The boy was last seen […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Sparta Township, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Sparta Township, NJ
Sports
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Mega Millions winning tickets worth $2M, $1M sold in N.J.

A pair of second-prize lottery tickets were bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot — one worth $1 million and the other valued at $2 million. Someone who bought a lucky ticket in Minnesota won the $106 million jackpot. It’s the first time a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket has been purchased in Minnesota since the state joined the game in 2010.
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing
New Jersey 101.5

Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Beach Radio

Road-rager runs over woman 3 times in Elizabeth, NJ yard, cops say

ELIZABETH — An arrest had been made in a horrific road rage attack on a woman who was run over three times by an SUV in a front yard Tuesday morning. 4-13 The incident occurred at the corner of Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy