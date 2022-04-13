Three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Three lottery tickets in New Jersey won the $50,000 third-tier prize each after matching four of the five balls and the Powerball for the Monday drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor in Egg Harbor Township, a ShopRite store in Middletown and a 7-Eleven in Sparta Township.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 11 are: 5-7-24-31-34 and the Powerball is 4. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $302,000,000 for the Wednesday, April 13, drawing.

