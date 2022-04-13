ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Best public high schools in Tennessee

By Stacker
As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Alcoa High School
– School district: Alcoa City Schools
– Enrollment: 675 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#24. Maryville High School
– School district: Maryville City Schools
– Enrollment: 1,196 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#23. STEM School Chattanooga
– School district: Hamilton County School District
– Enrollment: 280 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#22. Nolensville High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,169 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#21. Science Hill High School
– School district: Johnson City Schools
– Enrollment: 2,265 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#20. Centennial High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,684 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#19. Greeneville High School
– School district: Greeneville City Schools
– Enrollment: 908 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#18. Dobyns-Bennett High School
– School district: Kingsport City Schools
– Enrollment: 2,316 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#17. Houston High School
– School district: Germantown
– Enrollment: 1,935 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#16. University School
– School district: Washington County School District
– Enrollment: 601 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#15. Oak Ridge High School
– School district: Oak Ridge School District
– Enrollment: 1,500 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#14. Independence High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,868 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#13. L&N STEM Academy
– School district: Knox County Schools
– Enrollment: 574 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#12. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts
– School district: Hamilton County School District
– Enrollment: 631 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#11. Madison Academic Magnet High School
– School district: Madison County School District
– Enrollment: 436 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#10. White Station High School
– School district: Shelby County Schools
– Enrollment: 2,033 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#9. Collierville High School
– School district: Collierville Schools
– Enrollment: 2,811 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#8. Franklin High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,757 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Farragut High School
– School district: Knox County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,911 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#6. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School
– School district: Metro Nashville Public Schools
– Enrollment: 1,277 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#5. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
– School district: Sumner County Schools
– Enrollment: 661 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Brentwood High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,722 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Ravenwood High School
– School district: Williamson County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,675 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. Central Magnet School
– School district: Rutherford County Schools
– Enrollment: 1,248 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
– School district: Metro Nashville Public Schools
– Enrollment: 907 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

