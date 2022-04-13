NFL’s Russell Wilson lists Seattle area mansion for $28M

BELLEVUE, Wash. — House hunting? Russell Wilson’s Seattle area mansion could be yours – if you have tens of millions of dollars to spare.

According to KIRO-TV, the ex-Seahawks quarterback, who was traded to the Denver Broncos last month, recently listed his waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington, for $28 million.

“A signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design and exceptional views,” reads Windermere Real Estate’s listing for the 1.06-acre property. “Bask in bluff-top privacy and beachside fun.”

The 11,000-square-foot home, which Wilson purchased in 2015 for $6.7 million, also boasts “flawless 180-degree views,” as well as six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a professional gym, a three-story elevator, a cinema, a yoga studio, a two-story treehouse and a three-slip dock, KIRO reported.

But if that isn’t enough, another listing combines the property with an 0.83-acre second parcel, valued at $8 million, for a total of $36 million, according to the news outlet. The two properties, which have “270 feet of Lake Washington shoreline,” include two beaches, a tram “and a dock with space for four boats, including a 60-foot yacht,” the listing reads.

“Here you’ll find truly elevated living right at the water’s edge,” the listing says.

Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson/AP)

