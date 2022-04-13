RAW: FINLAND'S PM: NATO APPLICATION TO COME IN WEEKS

Related
Russia loses two MORE commanders as raging Putin orders brutal purge over Ukraine war disaster after battle plans leaked
TWO more of Vladimir Putin's top commanders have died in Ukraine as the death toll continues to mount in Russia's disastrous invasion. Kremlin officials are reported to have launched a purge of those they believe responsible for the bloody catastrophe that has seen up to 15,300 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's Iron Grip on Russia Begins To Slip
More than 15,000 protesters have reportedly been detained across 151 Russian cities since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Video Shows Russia's Moskva Cruiser Hit by Ukraine's Neptune Missiles
The video is mostly pitch black except for a moment where a large flash is seen, thought to be the Neptune missile striking the Russian vessel.
Brit troops on Russian border say they’re ‘100% prepared’ for Putin’s troops as they show off their firepower in Estonia
BRITISH soldiers on the frontline defending Europe from Putin’s forces have revealed they are “100 per cent prepared” and “ready for anything” while displaying their firepower. Lieutenant colonel Rupert Streatfeild says he is proud to be defending Europe from Putin while based in Estonia as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
North Korea Warns of 'Full-Blown War' if More 'Reckless' Remarks From South
On Friday, South Korea's "scum-like" defense minister discussed the possibility of preemptive strikes on North Korea.
Former UK ambassador to Russia says Russians are shocked to learn their country has an 'inept' military
Andrew Wood said Russians had "great trust" in their armed forces and their lack of results in Ukraine was "a terrible shock for them."
Ukraine's first lady said she hasn't seen her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in over a month
Olena Zelenska told CNN that she and her children were "forbidden" to stay at the president's office with Zelenskyy as it was too dangerous there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'
Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad
The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.
Donald Trump Condemns NATO When Asked About Russia's 'Evil' Actions
"People are gonna look back and say, how did we stand back, and NATO stand back, which I've called the paper tiger," said the former president.
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Accountability For Russia Means Abandoning U.S. ‘Hypocrisy’
The congresswoman revealed a proposal to make America a member of the International Criminal Court and revoke a Bush-era measure that undermines it.
Moldova says reports Russian army trying to recruit its citizens are dangerous
CHISINAU, April 14 (Reuters) - (This April 14 story makes clear in headline and first paragraph that Moldova did not directly accuse the Russian army, and corrects day on which minister made comments; in fourth and fifth paragraph adds context of minister's remarks and corrects exact wording of quote) Moldova...
Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’
Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
Ukrainian Troops Blitz Russian Artillery
Video footage of the assault shows a series of shattering blasts, understood to be the guns and ammunition exploding.
US News and World Report
Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform
The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
Russia's debt default will be one of the hardest in history to resolve and could see the US seize the central bank's assets, economist says
The impending Russian debt default is likely to be one of the most difficult in history to resolve, Oxford Economics has said. It could even result in the US seizing the Russian central bank's frozen assets, the consultancy's Tatiana Orlova said. Russia still has a grace period in which to...
U.K. government blasted as "racist" and "inhumane" for plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
London — Britain will send migrants and asylum-seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a controversial deal announced Thursday as the government tries to clamp down on record numbers of people making the perilous journey. "From today... anyone entering the U.K. illegally as well...
Russia preparing to celebrate ‘Victory Day’: What could this mean for Ukraine?
Experts have warned that Putin could blitz for a victory in the east ahead of the May 9 holiday, which celebrates the Russian triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0