Fill a single mom’s cup this Mother’s Day with Parks Place Plants
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley plant shop wants to serve single moms this Mother’s Day and they need your help!
All it takes is $5 and a mug.
Parks Place Plants is partnering with SMILE, or Single Moms in Life Empowerment, to fill the cups of single moms in the community.
Just bring a mug, preferably one with a message printed on it, and pay for a five-dollar plant.
The plant shop will plant the mugs and gift them to single moms for SMILE’s Mother’s Day event on May 7th.
Parks Place Plants is located at 1319 N Argonne Rd in Spokane Valley.
For more information on the Mother’s Day event, see the Parks Place Plants Facebook event page.
You can also buy a plant online at the Parks Place Plants website.
Single moms are also welcome to join SMILE and participate in the Mother’s Day event.
It’s happening on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenacres Baptist Church.
