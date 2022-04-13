Fill a single mom’s cup this Mother’s Day with Parks Place Plants

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley plant shop wants to serve single moms this Mother’s Day and they need your help!

All it takes is $5 and a mug.

Parks Place Plants is partnering with SMILE, or Single Moms in Life Empowerment, to fill the cups of single moms in the community.

Just bring a mug, preferably one with a message printed on it, and pay for a five-dollar plant.

The plant shop will plant the mugs and gift them to single moms for SMILE’s Mother’s Day event on May 7th.

Parks Place Plants is located at 1319 N Argonne Rd in Spokane Valley.

For more information on the Mother’s Day event, see the Parks Place Plants Facebook event page.

You can also buy a plant online at the Parks Place Plants website.

Single moms are also welcome to join SMILE and participate in the Mother’s Day event.

It’s happening on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenacres Baptist Church.

