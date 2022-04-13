ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Fill a single mom’s cup this Mother’s Day with Parks Place Plants

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmNaq_0f7s2RVq00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley plant shop wants to serve single moms this Mother’s Day and they need your help!

All it takes is $5 and a mug.

Parks Place Plants is partnering with SMILE, or Single Moms in Life Empowerment, to fill the cups of single moms in the community.

Just bring a mug, preferably one with a message printed on it, and pay for a five-dollar plant.

The plant shop will plant the mugs and gift them to single moms for SMILE’s Mother’s Day event on May 7th.

Parks Place Plants is located at 1319 N Argonne Rd in Spokane Valley.

For more information on the Mother’s Day event, see the Parks Place Plants Facebook event page.

You can also buy a plant online at the Parks Place Plants website.

Single moms are also welcome to join SMILE and participate in the Mother’s Day event.

It’s happening on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenacres Baptist Church.

READ: LIST: Easter activities for the whole family

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Single mothers bought a house and are raising their children together in co-housing community

Two single mom friends formed a sisterhood after deciding to raise their children together in a four-unit home.Friends Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper have gone through multiple life changes in the past few years, including the end of both of their marriages. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the women found themselves living in individual apartments and struggling with the challenges of being a single parent. Harper is mom to her nine-year-old daughter and Hopper has two children, ages 13 and nine. After years of joking about raising their children on a commune, the women thought that purchasing a home together would...
RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Tremendously exciting’: Community comes together to resurrect century-old church

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dilapidated century-old church is being resurrected in the Perry District. Built in 1909, the church sits at the corner of East Hartson Avenue and South Arthur Street. The church started out as a German Baptist Church more than a hundred years ago. It then became the Arthur Street Baptist church and finally the Saint Matthews Baptist church. The space also played a central role for people to meet during the Civil Rights movement. It’s been vacant since 2006, but the new owners want to bring the church back to life while rebuilding and preserving its history.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SCRAPS kennels completely full with adoptable dogs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service–or SCRAPS–says the kennels with adoptable dogs at their facility in Spokane Valley are completely full, and are asking for the community’s help. “We–along with shelters all across the country–are seeing huge increases in intakes of...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Spokane Valley, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Society
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Plant#The Mother S Day Event#Greenacres Baptist Church
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mom reveals she threw away her wedding dress in order to grieve daughter’s terminal illness

A mother has revealed how she threw her wedding dress away as of grieving her child’s terminal illness and the fact that she probably won’t see her daughter get married.In a video shared to TikTok last month, Brittany Lagarde, @happylagardless, detailed how she “threw [her] wedding dress away,” after over a decade. She had previously kept that dress in “every single place [she] lived,” with the “intentions” of passing it onto her daughter Sawyer, who is eight-years-old.“I threw my wedding dress away today,” she explained. “My husband and I got married almost 11 years ago and we have held that...
RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy