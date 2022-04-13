Here’s what fires are burning and where
COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more.Fire weather forecast for Wednesday
Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage.
Fort Lyon Fire
Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department has confirmed they were working four fires in Bent County. There is currently no containment reported in any of the fires.Mandatory evacuations in Fort Lyon
Bent’s Fort Fire
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a massive fire near Bent’s Fort. This is separate from the nearby fire in Fort Lyon that forced evacuations.Bent’s Fort ‘OK’ despite large fire and gusty winds
Cheraw Fire
The National Weather Service of Pueblo released satellite imagery of a large fire near Cheraw in Otero County just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 closed
These are developing stories. FOX21 is working to gather more information and continue posting updates.
