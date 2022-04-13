ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Soo Eagles extend series lead on Cubs

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago

SUDBURY, Ont. — Goals from five different skaters and a solid shutout performance from netminder Ryan Gilmore propelled the Soo Eagles to a 5-0 win over the Greater Sudbury Cubs Tuesday in Game 4 of their Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League West Division series at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

The result gives the Eagles a three-one lead in their best-of-seven set and they’ll have a chance to close it out Wednesday, on home ice, as the two sides meet at Pullar Stadium, in a 7 p.m. start.

Picking up the night’s initial tally, Sault Ste. Marie saw Sam Holy make a lengthy outlet pass up to Chase Tallaire, who skated into the Greater Sudbury zone, along the right wing boards, before cutting to the middle and sliding a backhand through the legs of Cubs’ netminder Joel Rainville at 3:55.

Extending their lead eight and a half minutes into the middle stanza, the Eagles had multiple chances following a Holy shot from the left point, that was eventually lifted in by Seth Ferguson, who put one high over Rainville’s glove.

The Soo then tacked on a third goal on the night, in the final moments of the second, as Trevor Davis lofted a rising puck from up high that knuckled its way through a screen and fluttered into the back of the net at 19:55.

Helping secure the road victory, the Eagles added their fourth of the evening, early in the third, with defenceman Coby Fox jumping in on a two-on-one where he took a feed from teammate Jack Mortson before pulling up in the slot and ripping one into the right corner.

The Cubs got their goalie out for an extra attacker in the late going, in an effort to generate some offense, but the Soo sealed the win as Colin Handy sent a backhander into the empty net at 17:55 to wrap things up.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Soo Eagles extend series lead on Cubs

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Panthers Draft Picks Who Played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 Frozen Four, the final rounds of the men’s NCAA Division I hockey tournament, wrapped up over the weekend, with the University of Denver beating Minnesota State, 5-1, to win its ninth NCAA title, tied with Michigan for most by a single school all-time. Sixteen teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament, a few of which were filled with NHL prospects. Among those were three Florida Panthers draft picks, two of whom are still under contract with the team, with the third being traded away at the deadline. Here is a look at those three players and how they performed during the 2021-22 season, including the NCAA Tournament.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks top Rocket in OT, 4-3

The Rochester Americans defeated the Laval Rocket, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester led 3-2 going into the third period, but Laval scored a goal halfway through to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Ethan Prow netted the game-winner for the Amerks. Linus...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Young’s 38 lift Hawks past Cavs for No. 8 playoff seed

CLEVELAND (AP) — When the final horn sounded and Trae Young’s work was done, he slammed the ball off the floor, sending it spinning skyward. He then turned and waved goodbye to the Cleveland fans retreating to the exits. So cold. Ice Trae stings again. Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second […] The post Young’s 38 lift Hawks past Cavs for No. 8 playoff seed appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Weekend Sweep Clinches OHL’s West

It’s been a long 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season full of ups, downs, and some flat-out stoppages. The Windsor Spitfires have stuck with it, though, and finally made history. After a six-point weekend, they’ve added two massive experiences to their season résumé — OHL West Division and Western Conference regular-season champions.
NHL
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat shines as Blackhawks nip Sharks

Alex DeBrincat had three assists in regulation and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The teams failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout before DeBrincat solved James...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soo Eagles#The Eagles#The Greater Sudbury Cubs
The Hockey Writers

David Goyette – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Sudbury Wolves (OHL) Some prospects are more polarizing than others. In the case of Quebec-born center David Goyette, most can agree that he has a tantalizing package that could one day yield a quality NHL player. Where the disagreement comes in is just how high his ceiling really is, and just how much the loss of the 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season affected his development. As a standout player this season for the Sudbury Wolves, one thing is for certain: this kid can produce offense.
NHL
The Sault News

The Sault News

200
Followers
499
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy