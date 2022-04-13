Parade to honor Gamecock’s national championship win in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration will take place in Columbia on Wednesday honoring the South Carolina Gamecocks for their 2022 national championship win.

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team defeated the University of Connecticut during the NCAA Championship earlier this month, with head coach Dawn Staley leading the team to their second title.

A parade will take place on Main and Sumter Streets, ending near the South Carolina State House beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Columbia’s mayor, Daniel Rickenmann, said a special ceremony honoring the team is also planned.

Those heading to Columbia to attend the festivities can expect road closures to begin at 4:00 p.m. and some parking bans beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. You can see a full list of parking restrictions and road closures by clicking here .

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker announced this week he will host a free concert at this alma mater to celebrate the team’s win later this month.

The concert will be held at the Colonial Life Arena on April 24, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for that event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all UofSC students through the Office of Student Ticketing.

