Who Was In The Motorcade Seen In Joliet On Tuesday?

I've seen round houses before, but nothing like this 3-story fortress in Joliet, Illinois. Take a minute to take in this home for sale in Illinois that I am sure is nothing like you've seen before. It sits on 14.55 acres of land with fruit trees and plenty of opportunities for deer hunting, but what makes this house unique is that it is completely circular. The house even has a name, Paradise Found, and it really is something like a paradise. The house alone is 6,000 square feet and listed for $745,000.

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO