Joliet, IL

Who Was In The Motorcade Seen In Joliet On Tuesday?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet residents reporting to WJOL about a motorcade driving through Joliet on Tuesday. Turns out...

Comments / 75

Guest
2d ago

Why does fatboy need a motorcade? Was zoom broken? These Democrats are always squawking about the environment... Time for them to put up or shut up.

Reta Regenold
2d ago

Are those vehicles electric? Government vehicles, planes. helicopters are all gas guzzlers! But they want to force us to buy electric. while we pay for their gas guzzlers. Why does one person need a motor cade anyway?

Kevin Mescall
2d ago

The taxpayers of Illinois bought lunch for the people in the motorcade. He pays for nothing out of his pocket.

