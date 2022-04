Late last month, Dr. Aruna Kilaru wrote a piece aimed at addressing food insecurity and climate change using agricultural biotechnology. Suggesting how both farmers and government agencies can work together to reduce harmful emissions and minimize food waste, the article appeared as part of her work as a science, technology and policy fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and science adviser and international trade policy officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, New Technologies and Production Methods Divisions.

