Hughes County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
KTRE

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE AND WEST CENTRAL HUGHES COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Wewoka, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Wewoka, Sasakwa, Spaulding and Lima. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dyer, Gibson, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion For the Obion River...including Martin, Obion, Bogota...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Several secondary roads and large areas of farmland are flooded in northern Dyer County. Flooding is occurring around Rives in southeast Obion County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 35.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ballard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Mayfield, Benton, Calvert City, Eddyville, Fulton, Hickman, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Land Between The Lakes Area, Sedalia, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, Fulgham, and Ledbetter.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 16.9 Fri 7 pm CDT 18.0 18.5 18.9
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue until Tuesday evening. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near 14.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Chippewa River Durand 13.0 13.3 Fri 8 pm CDT 14.0 13.8 13.2
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lee, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lee; Phillips FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front overnight tonight across East Central Arkansas and North Mississippi. The front will become stalled across Central Mississippi on Saturday. As a result, training of showers and thunderstorms north of this front, across this region, will be possible resulting in heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding and river flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
